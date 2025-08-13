Fall 2025’s hottest nail colors you need to try

Stylish manicure. Photo: Freepik

With fall just around the corner, it's time to update your palette of favorite shades and find new manicure ideas. This year, nail industry professionals are offering to combine cozy colors with spectacular details to make your nails a true accessory to your overall look.

Cosmopolitan writes about the chicest shades to try this season.

5 nail shades you’ll see everywhere

Soft sage

A delicate shade of pastel olive with a light, earthy undertone looks especially harmonious in the fall. A neat floral pattern or subtle herbal accents will add natural sophistication to the design.

Delicate nails. Photo from Instagram

Blackberry mood

Deep shades of ripe berries — ranging from reddish-purple to deep purple — are trending again. These colors create a spectacular, mysterious manicure that is perfect for evening outings and autumn walks.

Luxurious nails. Photo from Instagram

Metallic shine

Gold, silver, copper, and pink metallic are ideal for those who want their manicure to stand out. The way the light plays on the nails makes them look festive, even on weekdays.

Metallic nails. Photo from Instagram

Martini hue

A grassy olive color named after a cocktail is an unexpected favorite of the season. It looks stylish yet restrained, and it can easily be combined with warm fall clothes.

A special shade of manicure. Photo from Instagram

Delicate pink

For those who can't imagine life without pink nails, softer tones are offered in the fall, ranging from powdery to light beige. When applied in multiple layers, this shade becomes warmer and deeper, adding tenderness to the overall look.

Light-pink nails. Photo from Instagram

The fall 2025 manicure trend is a mix of comfort and expressiveness. Choose a style that resonates with you, whether it's delicate pastels, deep berry tones, or a metallic shine, and let your nails reflect your mood every day.

