Jennifer Lopez nails the sporty-chic look in latest mirror selfie

en
Publication time 9 August 2025 02:29
Sporty street style look by Jennifer Lopez — effortless and cool
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Famous American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has once again proven that a sporty look can be both comfortable and stylish. In a photo posted on social media, Lopez poses in front of a mirror wearing dark leggings, light socks, and sneakers. She completes the outfit with a dark hooded jacket and a roomy sports bag.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the advantages of this look.

Advertisement

J.Lo's trendy look for every day

This outfit is designed for maximum comfort. At the same time, it looks appropriate for a workout or meeting friends. The subdued color scheme makes the outfit versatile — it suits any season and can easily be transformed. Simply change the jacket to a sweatshirt or add a bright accessory to give it a fresh, modern look.

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram/jlo

But, of course, J.Lo herself is the main attraction. Slender and fit with perfect posture, she shows that you can look 30 years old at 56 if you take care of yourself every day. In this outfit, her figure looks impressive: the leggings accentuate her shape, and the cut makes her silhouette appear even slimmer.

In short, this isn't just a sporty look — it's a recipe for combining comfort, style, and self-confidence this fall. This look is ideal for cooler weather.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez sets a new nail trend — and celebs follow

Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

Jennifer Lopez’s perfect jeans for everyday wear are trending

