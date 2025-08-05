Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Jennifer Lopez proves — jeans that belong in every woman’s closet

Jennifer Lopez proves — jeans that belong in every woman’s closet

Publication time 5 August 2025 15:05
Jennifer Lopez’s Go-to jeans look — effortless, chic, and always on-trend
Jennifer Lopez. Photo from Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, an American actress and singer, is a style icon for many. Whatever she wears instantly becomes trendy, and fashionistas go crazy over it. This time, the celebrity showed off a more subdued look with jeans.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

J.Lo's stylish jeans look

Jennifer Lopez usually stuns with her bright looks, but this time, the singer showed off a simple yet stylish casual outfit. She chose a fitted, gray-olive, long-sleeve top and high-waisted jeans.

Jeans worn by J. Lo
Stylish look by J. Lo. Photo from Instagram

The main highlight of Lopez's pants is their asymmetrical waistband. This design feature accentuates the waist and adds an interesting accent to the overall look. This season, models with asymmetrical belts are at their peak of popularity. They were popular in the '90s, and now they're favorites again.

Jeans worn by J. Lo
Jeans worn by J. Lo. Photo from Instagram

Jeans with a touch of nostalgia — J.Lo chose this style for a reason. Retro items are becoming increasingly popular. Loose-fitting jeans with an asymmetrical waistband can be combined with almost anything. For a casual look, pair them with T-shirts, tops, or long-sleeve tops. To create a more elegant look, try styling these pants with blouses or shirts.

Jennifer Lopez fashion trends jeans style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
