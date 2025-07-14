Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Timeless jeans that never go out of style

Timeless jeans that never go out of style

en
Publication time 14 July 2025 12:20
Jeans you'll never regret buying — season after season
Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are like a white T-shirt in your wardrobe: always appropriate, always comfortable. And among the many models, the so-called "American jeans" occupy a special place. They got their name for a reason — it was in the United States in the 90s that these jeans became a favorite among young mothers. Wide, comfortable, practical — they were ideal for an active day when you had to do everything at once.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this model.

Advertisement

Jeans that are recommended to wear at all times

Today, American jeans are back in fashion. But now it's not just about comfort, it's also about style. They come in many variations: high-waisted, ripped, distressed, or completely classic. And the main thing is that they are easy to combine with anything: T-shirts, shirts, jackets, and even heels.

Jeans that never tire of conquering trends
American jeans. Photo from Instagram

Most people believe that the secret to their popularity lies in their freedom. After all, they don't constrict the body, don't restrict movement, and allow you to be yourself. These are the kind of jeans you can wear from morning to night without feeling tired.

Which jeans will always be comfortable?
Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

But there is a caveat. American jeans do not suit everyone equally. They visually lengthen the legs, so they are a godsend for short girls. However, very thin women or, conversely, women with curvy figures should be careful: this style may emphasize the wrong things. In any case, it's all individual — the main thing is that it's comfortable and you feel your best.

Jeans that visually lengthen the legs
Jeans in the look. Photo from Instagram

However, one thing we can say for sure is that American jeans are no longer just mum jeans. It is a story about comfort, style, and how good it is sometimes to return to classics that have stood the test of time.

We previously wrote about which avant-garde jeans would fit into any look.

We also reported on which denim trend from the 2000s can now be seen on the streets again.

fashion trends jeans style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information