Jeans you'll never regret buying — season after season

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are like a white T-shirt in your wardrobe: always appropriate, always comfortable. And among the many models, the so-called "American jeans" occupy a special place. They got their name for a reason — it was in the United States in the 90s that these jeans became a favorite among young mothers. Wide, comfortable, practical — they were ideal for an active day when you had to do everything at once.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this model.

Advertisement

Jeans that are recommended to wear at all times

Today, American jeans are back in fashion. But now it's not just about comfort, it's also about style. They come in many variations: high-waisted, ripped, distressed, or completely classic. And the main thing is that they are easy to combine with anything: T-shirts, shirts, jackets, and even heels.

American jeans. Photo from Instagram

Most people believe that the secret to their popularity lies in their freedom. After all, they don't constrict the body, don't restrict movement, and allow you to be yourself. These are the kind of jeans you can wear from morning to night without feeling tired.

Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

But there is a caveat. American jeans do not suit everyone equally. They visually lengthen the legs, so they are a godsend for short girls. However, very thin women or, conversely, women with curvy figures should be careful: this style may emphasize the wrong things. In any case, it's all individual — the main thing is that it's comfortable and you feel your best.

Jeans in the look. Photo from Instagram

However, one thing we can say for sure is that American jeans are no longer just mum jeans. It is a story about comfort, style, and how good it is sometimes to return to classics that have stood the test of time.

We previously wrote about which avant-garde jeans would fit into any look.

We also reported on which denim trend from the 2000s can now be seen on the streets again.