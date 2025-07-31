Jennifer Lopez' manicure trend is taking over Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram/jlo

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has once again proven that being a star is not just a status; it's an all-encompassing lifestyle. This time, she impressed even the impossible-to-surprise with her manicure.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

J.Lo’s manicure trend everyone is talking about

The diva adorned her hands with a true work of art: an incredible manicure created especially for her by renowned Hollywood manicurist Tom Bachik. Back personally shared the details of this luxurious design, which is truly impressive.

The whole world is contained within long, perfectly shaped nails.

Logos with rhinestones and gold inserts.

Hearts made of garnet;

Bows, crosses, and pearls — all in one ensemble.

Colors include rich garnet, soft milk, and sparkling gold.

Manicure. Photo: still from video

This manicure is like a precious jewel. Each nail seems to have been created separately, like a valuable accessory. While it's nearly impossible to recreate this exact design, you can use it for inspiration to create your own unique version of "luxury to your fingertips".

Jay Lo at a concert. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez is currently on tour, and this manicure has become part of her stage persona — bright, bold, and unforgettable. She knows exactly how to ensure that the audience remembers her until the very last note. Incidentally, Lopez prefers nude shades in everyday life. But on stage, it's all about glamour and drama. After all, this is J. Lo, and she always goes big.

Jay Lo and her nude nails. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Here's another impressive design from the star in warm brown tones. It has already become a fan favorite. The deep chocolate and caramel shades and glossy coating make it look incredibly stylish and expensive. Some nails are adorned with voluminous embellishments.

The artist's spectacular manicure design. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Her nails it's a mix of fashion, art, and personality. For J. Lo, it seems that every look is an opportunity to prove to the world that she is a true style icon.

Read more:

Red nails rule 2025 — bold, chic and timeless

Long-lasting manicure — best shapes and colors

Bella Hadid’s Rich Girl Nails — summer’s chicest manicure