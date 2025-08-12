From preppy to minimal: how to style the V-neck sweater in 2025

Girl in a bright sweater. Photo: Freepik

It was worn by students of elite American universities, starred in it by Hollywood stars of the 90s, and now it is again at the peak of popularity. We are talking about a sweater with a V-neck — it is not just a warm cloth for autumn, but a real symbol of style that can easily be incorporated into a modern wardrobe.

Which sweater to choose for fall?

Back in the early 20th century, this cut appeared on sports fields — golf, tennis, and other "secular" sports. At that time, it was a revolution, because it was comfortable, practical, and at the same time elegant clothing that looked appropriate both on the field and after the game. In the 50s, it became part of the preppy style, and Ivy League students wore sweaters with shirts, combining them with wool bomber jackets and ideally pressed pants.

Bottega Veneta spring-summer 2025. Photo: GoRunway.com

In the 90s and 2000s, this sweater was already considered a classic. We saw it in movies, TV shows, and even on the red carpet. And a few years ago, Celine brought it back to the catwalk, and since then, it has not disappeared from fashion collections.

Bottega Veneta Resort 2025. Photo: GoRunway.com

The 2025 season has cemented its status as a must-have. The Row and Bottega Veneta have shown restrained, minimalist versions that look even more expensive and stylish. And most importantly, this sweater is versatile. You can wear it over a white shirt for the office or with jeans for a walk, and in each of these cases, the sweater will look flawless.

The Row spring-summer 2025. Photo: GoRunway.com

Overall, fall is the time to get or buy your V-neck. It not only keeps you warm but also tells a story about a style that has survived decades and remains relevant.

