Ramina's bold denim look that's turning heads in 2025

Ramina. Photo: Instagram/raminalala

White jeans have taken over the fashion scene this summer, and it's no wonder. They're fresh, versatile, and always make you look like you've just stepped out of a trendy event. Among those who have embraced the trend is blogger and interviewer Ramina Eshakzai, who showed us how to wear them effortlessly and stylishly.

She shared her new look on her Instagram page.

What kind of jeans is Ramina wearing?

In her look, Ramina opted for simplicity and contrast. She chose wide, straight jeans with a high waist — this cut not only adds comfort, but also visually lengthens the legs. The white color creates the effect of purity and freshness, and also perfectly emphasizes other details of the look.

Ramina. Photo: Instagram/raminalala

She paired her jeans with a classic black T-shirt, tucked in, and cinched her waist with a dark belt with a large metal buckle. A small black clutch and a gold necklace on her arm added elegance, while black sneakers with white soles kept the look casual, urban.

Stylish look from Ramina. Photo: Instagram/raminalala

And the best thing about these jeans is that they are not a "summer disposable" trend. They can be easily adapted in the fall: just replace the T-shirt with a warm sweater or turtleneck, and the sneakers with boots or stylish loafers.

For cool days, a combination with a trench coat, leather jacket, or even a voluminous coat is perfect. White denim will look stylish in monochrome sets or in a duet with rich autumn shades — burgundy, dark green, or caramel.

Such jeans are an investment not for one season, but for the whole year. They adapt to your mood, weather, and your style, remaining fashionable at any time.

