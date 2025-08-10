Timeless jeans: the denim style that never goes out of fashion

Jeans that are always in style — this fit is forever
It's impossible to imagine a wardrobe without jeans. They're a basic item that goes with everything. You can style these pants in different ways for various occasions: work, meeting friends, or a romantic date. The key is to choose a versatile model that will remain in style for years.
Novyny.LIVE tells you more about the denim style that never goes out of fashion.
The cut that defies fashion cycles
If you're looking for jeans that will last for several seasons, consider wide-cut styles. They strike the perfect balance between skinny and baggy.
Straight-leg jeans are comfortable and versatile. They can be worn to create relaxed, business, sophisticated, or festive looks. They can be paired with tops, T-shirts, shirts, blouses, or leggings.
Additionally, straight jeans can easily be styled for cool weather. They go well with jackets, hoodies, cardigans, and other outerwear.
Straight jeans are a profitable fashion investment. They will last more than a year and definitely won't go out of style. They're already a classic and have become a cult item.
Read also:
Cargo pants — 2025’s must-have wardrobe essential
These elegant wide-leg pants are everywhere this season
Fall 2025 style guide — culottes or flared jeans?