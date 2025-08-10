Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Jeans that are always in style — this fit is forever

Jeans that are always in style — this fit is forever

en
Publication time 10 August 2025 23:36
Timeless jeans: the denim style that never goes out of fashion
Straight-cut jeans. Photo from Instagram.

It's impossible to imagine a wardrobe without jeans. They're a basic item that goes with everything. You can style these pants in different ways for various occasions: work, meeting friends, or a romantic date. The key is to choose a versatile model that will remain in style for years.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about the denim style that never goes out of fashion.

The cut that defies fashion cycles

If you're looking for jeans that will last for several seasons, consider wide-cut styles. They strike the perfect balance between skinny and baggy.

Які джинси будуть в моді завжди
Straight dark jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight-leg jeans are comfortable and versatile. They can be worn to create relaxed, business, sophisticated, or festive looks. They can be paired with tops, T-shirts, shirts, blouses, or leggings.

Які джинси будуть в моді завжди
Look with straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Additionally, straight jeans can easily be styled for cool weather. They go well with jackets, hoodies, cardigans, and other outerwear.

Які джинси будуть в моді завжди
Light straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight jeans are a profitable fashion investment. They will last more than a year and definitely won't go out of style. They're already a classic and have become a cult item.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
