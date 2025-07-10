Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Most fashionable jeans 2025 – your closet needs them

Publication time 13 July 2025 08:40
Must-have jeans for 2025 – the biggest denim trend
Woman in jeans. Photo: Freepik

We all have a pair of perfect jeans in our wardrobe. They're the ones that save you when you have nothing else to wear. They could be relaxed, baggy jeans from the '90s that take you back to your youth. Or they could be classic straight jeans that go with everything. Maybe you have a pair waiting for their finest hour to be in the spotlight again.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what kind of jeans to look for in 2025.

What's so special about horseshoe jeans?

Now is the perfect time to pay attention to an unusual style of jeans — barrel jeans, also called horseshoe jeans. They have a narrow waist and voluminous, rounded legs that taper downward. They're a breath of fresh air in the world of denim and allow you to create a non-standard silhouette that will make you stand out.

Jeans that can become a highlight in your look
Barrel jeans. Photo from Instagram

So, to summarize:

  • They go with everything and are appropriate at any time of the year.
  • They can be combined with almost anything. Wear them with a cozy sweater, a light blouse, or a basic white shirt.
  • Shoes are also chosen according to your mood: ballet flats, loafers, high heels, or boots if it's cool outside.
You can create the most modern looks with these jeans
Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

If you want to refresh your wardrobe, barrel jeans are just the thing. They add flair to your look with minimal effort. They are definitely worth paying attention to this season.

fashion trends jeans style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
