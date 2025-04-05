Stylish looks with pants from the 70s — Outfit ideas for Spring 2025

A woman in a stylish and bright look. Photo: Freepik

Back in the 1970s, wide-legged pants were at the peak of their popularity, and now they are back. Palazzo pants are a real hit in 2025 — lightweight, comfortable, and loose, they go with any look and help you look stylish effortlessly.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the versatility of these pants.

What to wear with palazzo pants

If you haven't decided what to combine them with yet, here are three stylish options that will help you create a trendy look.

Palazzo pants with a shirt

This duo is great for the office, meetings, or even a night out. The shirt adds a bit of seriousness to the look. If you want a classic look, choose a white shirt. If you want something a little more expressive, look for styles with prints or interesting textures. Finish the look with heels or sandals for a flawless look.

Palazzo pants with a shirt. Photo from Instagram

Palazzo with a crop top or T-shirt

This combination is especially popular with young people because it accentuates the waist while still looking stylish. Pick a top with vibrant details or a trendy color palette and accessorize with bold earrings, bracelets, or sneakers. Ideal for walks, parties, or catching up with friends.

Palazzo with a crop top. Photo from Instagram

Palazzo and leather jacket

This combination is a great choice for evening or cooler weather. Paired with chunky shoes — boots or ankle boots — this look is dynamic and modern.

Palazzo and leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Thus, palazzo pants can be considered a versatile item that combines comfort and elegance. They can be styled in many ways — as long as you feel comfortable.

