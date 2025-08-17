Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Straight-leg jeans are the hero piece of Fall 2025

Straight-leg jeans are the hero piece of Fall 2025

en
Publication time 17 August 2025 22:30
Fall 2025 fashion — how to style ’90s straight-leg jeans
Young woman in a fall look with jeans. Photo: freepik

Fashion moves in cycles, and there's something special about that. What was once considered inconspicuous or even boring is now making a comeback and becoming desirable again. For several seasons in a row, the spirit of the '90s has dominated the catwalks and the wardrobes of fashionistas. It's an era of simple silhouettes, comfortable clothing, and subtle rebellion. Jeans from that era have long been considered a must-have.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about a 90s-style jean model that will be trendy for years to come.

How to style straight-leg jeans in 2025

The main trend in fall-winter 2025/2026 is denim. Here, it's worth focusing on the undisputed favorite: straight jeans. They are more than just a classic; they are a lifesaver in those moments when you feel like you have nothing to wear. The straight cut suits all body types, does not restrict movement, and can easily be combined with any top. For the office, wear them with a simple shirt and jacket, and add pumps for a more elegant look.

For a day out in the city, pair them with an oversized sweater and sneakers, or a biker jacket and loafers for a comfortable yet stylish look.

Прямі джинси мають бути у кожної
Straight jeans are in trend. Photo from Instagram

Another secret to the success of these jeans is their color and texture. This fall, designers recommend choosing rich, deep shades of blue, muted gray, and elegant black. Those who prefer originality should consider models with a light vintage effect or decorative seams.

Цієї осені в моді будуть прямі джинси
Jeans with boots. Photo from Instagram

Other iconic items are also worth mentioning, such as loose shirts, crop tops, and blouses with open shoulders and textured buttons. These items can make any outfit stylish, even when paired with the simplest pants or jeans.

Fall trends jeans look style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
