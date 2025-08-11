Trending now: loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe

A woman wearing jeans. Photo: freepik

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is like searching for true love. They seem to exist somewhere, but the search can take a while. Denim fashion changes quickly, so keeping up with all the trends is challenging. However, baggy jeans have become the real stars of recent seasons.

Vogue writes about four trending jeans models worth your attention.

Which loose-fit styles are in right now?

Baggy jeans, wide and relaxed with a rebellious flair, are back in the collections of leading brands. They appear in a variety of styles in the new shows of Collina Strada, Molly Goddard, and Valentino, from "dad" models to soft, almost pajama-like silhouettes. They're back in fashion because, nowadays, comfort and freedom of movement are valued above all else, along with a bit of nostalgia for the '90s.

They're also a win-win investment. If you choose a versatile pair, it will last for several seasons and always look relevant. The key is to find a cut that highlights your style without hiding it behind overly large forms.

4 pairs of baggy jeans to shop now

Levi's "dad" jeans are a bit old-school, with a slight negligence that makes the look casual.

Levi's jeans. Photo: Vogue

Mid-rise Abrand jeans are perfect for pairing with short tops and oversized sweaters.

Abrand mid-rise jeans. Photo: Vogue

These Rolla jeans are nautical-style with wide legs that move beautifully as you walk. The patch pockets add a special touch to these jeans.

Rolla's jeans, photo: Vogue

The relaxed fit of Cotton On provides everyday comfort and effortless style.

Cotton On jeans. Photo: Vogue

If you're looking for denim that combines trendiness and comfort, it's time to give baggy jeans a chance.

