Baggy jeans are back — the loose-fit styles everyone’s wearing

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 21:33
Trending now: loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe
A woman wearing jeans. Photo: freepik

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is like searching for true love. They seem to exist somewhere, but the search can take a while. Denim fashion changes quickly, so keeping up with all the trends is challenging. However, baggy jeans have become the real stars of recent seasons.

Vogue writes about four trending jeans models worth your attention.

Advertisement

Which loose-fit styles are in right now?

Baggy jeans, wide and relaxed with a rebellious flair, are back in the collections of leading brands. They appear in a variety of styles in the new shows of Collina Strada, Molly Goddard, and Valentino, from "dad" models to soft, almost pajama-like silhouettes. They're back in fashion because, nowadays, comfort and freedom of movement are valued above all else, along with a bit of nostalgia for the '90s.

They're also a win-win investment. If you choose a versatile pair, it will last for several seasons and always look relevant. The key is to find a cut that highlights your style without hiding it behind overly large forms.

4 pairs of baggy jeans to shop now

Levi's "dad" jeans are a bit old-school, with a slight negligence that makes the look casual.

loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe
Levi's jeans. Photo: Vogue

Mid-rise Abrand jeans are perfect for pairing with short tops and oversized sweaters.

loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe
Abrand mid-rise jeans. Photo: Vogue

These Rolla jeans are nautical-style with wide legs that move beautifully as you walk. The patch pockets add a special touch to these jeans.

loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe
Rolla's jeans, photo: Vogue

The relaxed fit of Cotton On provides everyday comfort and effortless style.

loose-fit baggy jeans you need in your wardrobe
Cotton On jeans. Photo: Vogue

If you're looking for denim that combines trendiness and comfort, it's time to give baggy jeans a chance.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
