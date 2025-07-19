Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Best summer looks with wide-leg jeans — stay cool and stylish

Best summer looks with wide-leg jeans — stay cool and stylish

en
Publication time 19 July 2025 19:28
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Women wearing jeans. Photo: Freepik

Wide-leg jeans are one of this summer’s biggest trends — and for good reason. They’re stylish, breathable, and easy to dress up or down. Whether paired with heels and a chic blouse or sneakers and a simple tee, this versatile denim works for any summer look.

Novyny.LIVE share three fashion ideas.

Advertisement

How to style wide-leg jeans in Summer?

Wide Jeans and Shirt

At first glance, wide-leg jeans don't seem suitable for an elegant or romantic look. In fact, they look great when combined with shirts. This combination adds lightness to your outfit, making it delicate and stylish. You can choose a cropped shirt or simply throw one over your top.

Ideas for outfits with wide-leg jeans
Wide-leg jeans with a light blue shirt. Photo from Instagram
Ideas for outfits with wide-leg jeans
Wide-leg jeans with sandals and a pink shirt. Photo from Instagram
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Wide-leg brown jeans with a white cropped shirt. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans and oversized jackets

They are the perfect match for each other in colder weather. Leather jackets with wide shoulders are currently very popular. Or, opt for the classics — it's a matter of taste. Add heels to make the look more sophisticated.

Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Blue wide leg jeans and black jacket. Photo from Instagram
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
White jeans and leather jacket. Photo from Instagram
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Wide jeans and an oversized jacket. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans and tops or T-shirts

This outfit is comfortable and convenient for everyday wear. Jeans and a white T-shirt are timeless classics. You can also pair them with a sleeved or sleeveless top. Complete the look with comfortable sneakers and accessories.

Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Wide-leg jeans and a top. Photo from Instagram
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
White T-shirt and wide jeans. Photo from Instagram
Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025
Wide-leg jeans and a top with sleeves. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans will be all the rage this summer. Fashionistas who prioritize comfort and style should definitely pay attention to this trend.

Also read:

Most fashionable jeans 2025: your closet needs them

60s trendy pants: how to style linen pants in 2025

Bella Hadid's favorite pants: stylish choice for Summer 2025

What Shoes to wear with Palazzo pants: style guide

summer fashion trends jeans style wide jeans white pants year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information