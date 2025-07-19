Wide-leg jeans outfit ideas for Summer 2025

Women wearing jeans. Photo: Freepik

Wide-leg jeans are one of this summer’s biggest trends — and for good reason. They’re stylish, breathable, and easy to dress up or down. Whether paired with heels and a chic blouse or sneakers and a simple tee, this versatile denim works for any summer look.

Novyny.LIVE share three fashion ideas.

How to style wide-leg jeans in Summer?

Wide Jeans and Shirt

At first glance, wide-leg jeans don't seem suitable for an elegant or romantic look. In fact, they look great when combined with shirts. This combination adds lightness to your outfit, making it delicate and stylish. You can choose a cropped shirt or simply throw one over your top.

Wide-leg jeans with a light blue shirt. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans with sandals and a pink shirt. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg brown jeans with a white cropped shirt. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans and oversized jackets

They are the perfect match for each other in colder weather. Leather jackets with wide shoulders are currently very popular. Or, opt for the classics — it's a matter of taste. Add heels to make the look more sophisticated.

Blue wide leg jeans and black jacket. Photo from Instagram

White jeans and leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Wide jeans and an oversized jacket. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans and tops or T-shirts

This outfit is comfortable and convenient for everyday wear. Jeans and a white T-shirt are timeless classics. You can also pair them with a sleeved or sleeveless top. Complete the look with comfortable sneakers and accessories.

Wide-leg jeans and a top. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirt and wide jeans. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans and a top with sleeves. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans will be all the rage this summer. Fashionistas who prioritize comfort and style should definitely pay attention to this trend.

