Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion 60s trendy pants: how to style linen pants in 2025

60s trendy pants: how to style linen pants in 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 July 2025 08:40
Conquer the fashion world with these trendy 60s-style pants
Summer outfit. Photo: Freepik

This summer, linen pants are set to become a must-have item for fashion enthusiasts. Trendy in the '60s and '70s, they are confidently coming back into fashion this season. This style is ideal for hot days, offering both beauty and comfort. They are sophisticated, free, and neat — everyone should have them in their wardrobe.

Novyny.LIVE shares some styling tips.

Advertisement

How to style linen pants in Summer 2025?

Linen pants provide maximum comfort in hot weather. The natural fabric will keep you cool, even on the hottest days. That's why this style is becoming so popular.

How to style linen pants in Summer 2025
Linen pants. Photo from Instagram

Most linen pants are wide-cut. They look great with T-shirts or tops. For a versatile summer look, pair linen pants with a white T-shirt, a wicker bag, and clogs.

outfit ideas with linen pants for summer 2025
Blue linen pants and a white T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

These trousers are suitable for casual walks in the city, work, and dinner at a restaurant. The look you achieve depends on how you style them. Pair them with a sophisticated shirt and heeled sandals for an elegant look.

outfit ideas with linen pants for summer 2025
Delicate look with white linen pants. Photo from Instagram

Lightweight linen pants are a versatile summer staple. You can combine them with basic T-shirts or shirts and add bright jackets. You can create completely different outfits with them. One pair of pants — dozens of stylish looks.

outfit ideas with linen pants for summer 2025
Look with linen pants. Photo from Instagram

This summer, popular styles will include wide-leg linen pants with a high waist and elastic waistbands. They will look elegant. Models with pockets will also be in trend, offering both style and practicality.

outfit ideas with linen pants for summer 2025
Linen pants in a trendy butter yellow color. Photo from Instagram

Linen pants suit everyone. They flatter different body types. The wide cut and high waist accentuate your best features and hide your flaws.

Also read:

Beckham's ideal jeans: here's what they'll cost you

Fashionable Bermuda: the look's total change by one life hack

Fashion from last summer you can still wear now

summer fashion trends look pants
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information