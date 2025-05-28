The right looks with Bermuda — without the "shortening" effect

A girl in a summer look. Photo: Freepik

In the heat of summer, all you want to do is get ready in a few minutes and look perfect at the same time. And that's exactly why the fashionable combination that has already won the hearts of stylish women all over the world has appeared: Bermuda shorts paired with heeled flats. It seems very simple, but it looks 100% elegant, modern and relevant.

Cosmopolitan writes about it.

Advertisement

What do most people love about Bermuda shorts?

Bermuda shorts are not just a comfortable item. With a length just above or below the knee, they add restraint and laconicism to the look. Particularly noteworthy are models with a structured cut — they immediately make even the simplest outfit look put together and thoughtful. And heeled flip flops are the very stylish detail that adds lightness, elegance, and a little playfulness to the look.

Bermuda shorts and heeled flats. Photo from Instagram

If you are looking for a casual look, you should try this formula: a light shirt, Bermuda shorts, a baseball cap, and kitten-heeled flats. Simple, quick, and tasteful — ideal for walks, city errands, or even a meeting with friends.

A successful look. Photo from Instagram

In addition, this combination allows you to stay on trend without sacrificing comfort. It's easy to survive the hottest days in it: your body breathes, your legs don't get tired, and you're the center of attention. And even if you don't have the inspiration or time for complicated looks, this pair is a lifesaver because it looks spectacular, unobtrusive, and very modern. The versatile recipe that always works.

Earlier, we wrote about what shorts you should wear this year to be in trend.

We also reported what stylists recommend wearing the capri pants with in 2025.