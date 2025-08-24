The sweater styles defining fall fashion in 2025

A pink oversized sweater. Photo: Instagram

In a fall wardrobe, a sweater is perhaps the most essential garment. Like a white T-shirt in the summer, it's a universal, indispensable item that suits any style: classic, romantic, or business. This season, several interesting styles will reach their peak in popularity.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about fall sweater trends to try.

Advertisement

Outfits with sweaters that are totally on-trend

Oversize and layering

Oversized sweaters will be in fashion this fall. Looks featuring them are relaxed and comfortable. They can be paired with jeans or dress pants. For a more appealing outfit, try styling an oversized sweater with a light midi skirt, sneakers, and a chunky bag. This creates a contrast in volume.

Look with a sweater and skirt. Photo: Instagram

Collars and accents

Large-collared sweaters with fasteners will also be on trend. These details will make your outfit more intriguing. Pay attention to sweaters with embroidery, voluminous buttons, and fringes, too. They will be at the peak of popularity. You can style a sweater like this with loose-fitting jeans, a T-shirt, and loafers. The result is a stylish yet comfortable look.

Look with a sweater and jeans. Photo: Instagram

Asymmetry

In fall 2025, sweaters with uneven lines or an elongated back will be popular. This simple technique will instantly elevate your style. Pair an asymmetrical sweater with jeans or other pants. You can also try styling it with a miniskirt and high boots for a feminine and elegant look. This look is feminine and elegant.

Look with an asymmetrical sweater. Photo: Instagram

This season, popular colors will include neutral shades such as gray, cream, and beige. Also, white and black are always in for classic looks.

In the fall, you can pair a sweater with pants, skirts, or dresses. Layering will make your outfit trendier and more interesting. Sweaters look especially beautiful with silk or lace dresses and skirts.

Read more:

Fall 2025 shoe trends — the preppy classics are back

Straight-leg jeans are the hero piece of Fall 2025

Fall 2025’s must-have colors are here — and they’re stunning