Cropped trenches — the chic alternative to dresses this season

Woman in a cropped trench coat. Photo: lovisabarkman

The trench coat has always been a symbol of elegance, from Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's to Kate Moss's iconic looks. But this season, designers played with the length, making it as short as possible. The result is a piece that resembles both outerwear and a cocktail dress.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

The cropped trench coat seems to be a continuation of last year's no-pants trend that we saw on the catwalks. It combines the functionality of a classic trench coat with the boldness of a mini dress to create an ultra-modern, slightly provocative look.

How to style a cropped trench coat in the fall

According to stylists, this item can be safely worn with high boots, the most fashionable combination this season. Knee-high or higher boots complete the look. It can also be worn with heels, which is a great option for a party or date night. To balance the mini length, don't forget voluminous accessories, such as large sunglasses or a boxy bag. A leather belt will accentuate your waist and make your look more feminine.

Hailey Bieber in a cropped trench coat. Photo: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

Hailey Bieber pairs her khaki mini trench coat with high boots or heeled mules.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a total black look. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a black leather trench coat, which she paired with short shorts and pumps.

The cropped trench coat proves that fashion is not afraid to experiment. It can be used to create stylish looks for evening wear and everyday outfits. All you need are the right shoes and accessories.

Read more:

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now

Fall 2025 shoe trends — the preppy classics are back