Main Fashion Fall 2025 bold trend — cropped trench coats replace mini dresses

Fall 2025 bold trend — cropped trench coats replace mini dresses

en
Publication time 19 August 2025 16:05
Cropped trenches — the chic alternative to dresses this season
Woman in a cropped trench coat. Photo: lovisabarkman

The trench coat has always been a symbol of elegance, from Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's to Kate Moss's iconic looks. But this season, designers played with the length, making it as short as possible. The result is a piece that resembles both outerwear and a cocktail dress.

Vogue writes about it.

The cropped trench coat seems to be a continuation of last year's no-pants trend that we saw on the catwalks. It combines the functionality of a classic trench coat with the boldness of a mini dress to create an ultra-modern, slightly provocative look.

How to style a cropped trench coat in the fall

According to stylists, this item can be safely worn with high boots, the most fashionable combination this season. Knee-high or higher boots complete the look. It can also be worn with heels, which is a great option for a party or date night. To balance the mini length, don't forget voluminous accessories, such as large sunglasses or a boxy bag. A leather belt will accentuate your waist and make your look more feminine.

Hayley bieber cropped trench
Hailey Bieber in a cropped trench coat. Photo: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

Hailey Bieber pairs her khaki mini trench coat with high boots or heeled mules.

anya taylor-joy cropped trench
Anya Taylor-Joy in a total black look. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a black leather trench coat, which she paired with short shorts and pumps.

The cropped trench coat proves that fashion is not afraid to experiment. It can be used to create stylish looks for evening wear and everyday outfits. All you need are the right shoes and accessories.

Read more: 

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now

Fall 2025 shoe trends — the preppy classics are back

Max Talov
Author
Max Talov
