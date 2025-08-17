Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now

Publication time 17 August 2025 12:12
Steal Zoë Kravitz’s 3 best casual-chic looks
Zoë Kravitz. Photo: Screenshot from video

Zoe Kravitz, an American actress and singer, is one of those women who doesn't try to make a loud statement but still attracts attention. She doesn't flood her Instagram feed with random photos or share personal moments just to get likes. Everything she posts relates to her work: movies, filming, and music. This selectivity makes her even more mysterious and interesting.

Vogue shared three easy-to-repeat outfits.

What Zoë Kravitz looks are worth repeating

Her style is more than just a good selection of items from a stylist. For instance, she collaborates with Danielle Goldberg, who designed the iconic look of short athletic shorts and a printed T-shirt. However, even the best stylist can't recreate the natural ease with which Zoe wears her clothes. In this respect, she is similar to Kate Moss, Chloe Sevigny, and the Olsen sisters — individuals who set the tone rather than follow trends.

In 2025, Zoe Kravitz best demonstrates modern casual style: comfortable and simple yet expressive. If you need inspiration for your own style, take a look at some of her successful outfits.

Top and silk skirt combo

Zoe always has the perfect top in her wardrobe. She pairs it with a long silk skirt and minimalist The Row flats. This is a great example of how basic items can look feminine and expensive.

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now
Topwith a skirt. Photo: Vogue

Classic blazer and straight jeans

A men's blazer, simple jeans, a sheer top, and elegant slingback heels are the perfect combination. With this outfit, it's easy to imagine a Saint Laurent advertising campaign, as Zoe has a long-standing friendship with the brand.

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now
Blazer and straight-leg jeans. Photo: Vogue

Hoodies and sporty bike shorts

A black bicycle, an oversized hoodie, sunglasses, soft slip-on shoes, and a roomy bag — the perfect outfit for days when you want to be comfortable without compromising your style.

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now
Hoodie and sporty bike shorts. Photo: Vogue

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
