Steal Zoë Kravitz’s 3 best casual-chic looks

Zoë Kravitz’s effortless style — 3 outfits to copy now
Zoe Kravitz, an American actress and singer, is one of those women who doesn't try to make a loud statement but still attracts attention. She doesn't flood her Instagram feed with random photos or share personal moments just to get likes. Everything she posts relates to her work: movies, filming, and music. This selectivity makes her even more mysterious and interesting.
Vogue shared three easy-to-repeat outfits.
What Zoë Kravitz looks are worth repeating
Her style is more than just a good selection of items from a stylist. For instance, she collaborates with Danielle Goldberg, who designed the iconic look of short athletic shorts and a printed T-shirt. However, even the best stylist can't recreate the natural ease with which Zoe wears her clothes. In this respect, she is similar to Kate Moss, Chloe Sevigny, and the Olsen sisters — individuals who set the tone rather than follow trends.
In 2025, Zoe Kravitz best demonstrates modern casual style: comfortable and simple yet expressive. If you need inspiration for your own style, take a look at some of her successful outfits.
Top and silk skirt combo
Zoe always has the perfect top in her wardrobe. She pairs it with a long silk skirt and minimalist The Row flats. This is a great example of how basic items can look feminine and expensive.
Classic blazer and straight jeans
A men's blazer, simple jeans, a sheer top, and elegant slingback heels are the perfect combination. With this outfit, it's easy to imagine a Saint Laurent advertising campaign, as Zoe has a long-standing friendship with the brand.
Hoodies and sporty bike shorts
A black bicycle, an oversized hoodie, sunglasses, soft slip-on shoes, and a roomy bag — the perfect outfit for days when you want to be comfortable without compromising your style.
