Main Fashion Fall 2025 shoe trends everyone will be talking about

Fall 2025 shoe trends everyone will be talking about

en
Publication time 27 August 2025 16:26
The must-have shoes for Fall 2025 you’ll see everywhere
Outfit featuring jeans and heels. Photo: freepik

Fall 2025 is bringing bold updates to the world of footwear. This season’s shoe trends are all about mixing elegance with everyday comfort, offering styles that stand out while staying wearable.

Novyny.LIVE share the must-have shoes that will define your fall wardrobe.

Fall footwear trends that promise compliments

Ultra-pointed toes

Designers decided there should be no compromises in fashion. Saint Laurent and Gucci presented elongated, nearly "graphic" toes, making their shoes elegant yet daring. Clean lines, patent leather, and a clear shape are exactly what you need for business and evening wear.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Shoes with a pointed toe. Photo from Instagram

Loafers

Fashion brands like Burberry and Chloé are putting convenience back in the spotlight. This fall, loafers are in fashion — flat, made of textured reptile leather, and even with heels. Versatile enough for the office or a walk in the city, these shoes are displacing classic pumps from the "must-have" category.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Wedges

This shape tried to make a comeback last year, and now it has finally taken hold. Coperni and Ferragamo have proven that wedges are not old-fashioned, but rather a balance of comfort and style. The wedge sole visually lengthens the legs without causing fatigue. They are an ideal choice for those who want height without pain.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Wedge heels. Photo from Instagram

Square toe

The '90s are back in style. Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney demonstrated how square toes can transform the most basic shoes into fashionable accents. It's a bold choice that instantly makes any outfit stand out with a modern flair.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Shoes with a square toe. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane

A pair that combines tenderness and practicality. Bally and Max Mara offer this classic style on a stable heel, not a thin kitten heel.

Про туфлі Мері-Джейн тільки усі і говорять останні роки
Mary Jane shoes. Photo from Instagram

These shoes will last all day long, but you will look feminine and sophisticated at the same time.

Read more:

How to match shoes and bags like a fashion pro

Fall 2025 shoe trends — the preppy classics are back

fashion Fall trends shoes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
