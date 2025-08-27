The must-have shoes for Fall 2025 you’ll see everywhere

Outfit featuring jeans and heels. Photo: freepik

Fall 2025 is bringing bold updates to the world of footwear. This season’s shoe trends are all about mixing elegance with everyday comfort, offering styles that stand out while staying wearable.

Fall footwear trends that promise compliments

Ultra-pointed toes

Designers decided there should be no compromises in fashion. Saint Laurent and Gucci presented elongated, nearly "graphic" toes, making their shoes elegant yet daring. Clean lines, patent leather, and a clear shape are exactly what you need for business and evening wear.

Shoes with a pointed toe. Photo from Instagram

Loafers

Fashion brands like Burberry and Chloé are putting convenience back in the spotlight. This fall, loafers are in fashion — flat, made of textured reptile leather, and even with heels. Versatile enough for the office or a walk in the city, these shoes are displacing classic pumps from the "must-have" category.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Wedges

This shape tried to make a comeback last year, and now it has finally taken hold. Coperni and Ferragamo have proven that wedges are not old-fashioned, but rather a balance of comfort and style. The wedge sole visually lengthens the legs without causing fatigue. They are an ideal choice for those who want height without pain.

Wedge heels. Photo from Instagram

Square toe

The '90s are back in style. Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney demonstrated how square toes can transform the most basic shoes into fashionable accents. It's a bold choice that instantly makes any outfit stand out with a modern flair.

Shoes with a square toe. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane

A pair that combines tenderness and practicality. Bally and Max Mara offer this classic style on a stable heel, not a thin kitten heel.

Mary Jane shoes. Photo from Instagram

These shoes will last all day long, but you will look feminine and sophisticated at the same time.

