Main Fashion 5 things that will be the main trends this fall

5 things that will be the main trends this fall

Publication time 27 August 2025 15:43
Fall 2025 fashion must-haves — trendy pieces to shine in September
Young woman in a stylish blouse. Photo: Freepik

A new season always starts with the desire to refresh your wardrobe, and September 2025 is no exception. Stylists have highlighted several pieces that fashionistas will definitely want to add to their fall looks. They are practical, comfortable, and at the same time eye-catching.

According to Who What Wear.

Fashion accents in outfits that will be trending in September

Capri

Pants that fall just below the knee are making a comeback. They are worn with light trench coats, short jackets, and shoes with thin straps and heels. This style reveals the ankle, creating a slimmer silhouette. For a more comfortable option, capri pants work perfectly with mules or low-heeled sandals.

These pants will make any silhouette look slimmer.
Capri. Photo from Instagram

 Bangle bracelets

This accessory is set to become a real hit. Feel free to mix different shapes and colors to create a striking combination. Bangle bracelets perfectly highlight bare arms in strapless tops or short dresses. They add a sense of movement to the look and remain stylish even in casual outfits.

Among branded jewelry, bangle bracelets are popular.
Bangle bracelet. Photo from Instagram

 Polka dot print

The classic polka dot is making a comeback in an updated format — bigger, bolder, and more expressive. For instance, a black skirt with white dots looks modern when styled with a leather jacket. Meanwhile, maxi skirts in this print pair easily with basic tank tops or oversized shirts. This trend blends femininity with a touch of retro.

A long polka dot skirt matches perfectly with almost anything
Long polka dot skirt. Photo from Instagram

 Belt scarf

A thin silk scarf now doubles as a belt. It’s tied at the side of the waist, creating a subtle accent. This small detail can transform even simple jeans and a white tee into a stylish outfit. And if you choose a scarf with a bright print, it will become the main accent of your outfit.

Nowadays, it is fashionable to wear a scarf in different ways.
Scarf used as a belt. Photo from Instagram

 Aladdin pants

The boldest comeback of the season. Light, loose, and voluminous, these pants create a sense of complete freedom of movement. They can be styled with a fitted tank top or crop top for contrast, or paired with a loose shirt for a relaxed, bohemian vibe.

These pants are perfect for those who appreciate originality.
Aladdin pants. Photo from Instagram

This trend will definitely appeal to those who love unconventional solutions.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
