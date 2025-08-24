The eyebrow trend of 2025 — medium width with a subtle arch

Trendy eyebrows. Photo: Instagram

Choosing an eyebrow shape can be difficult because you want it to be trendy and suit your face shape. Fortunately, achieving this balance is easy in 2025, as natural beauty remains in fashion.

Novyny.LIVE shares the brow shape that is set to dominate the year’s makeup trends.

The brow shape that defines beauty in 2025

Your eyebrows are the business card of your beautiful makeup — they play an important role in achieving a harmonious look. In 2025, stylists advise fashionistas to try medium-width eyebrows with a slight curve.

Fashionable eyebrow shape. Photo: Instagram

This option is suitable for all face types. There is no need to style your eyebrows perfectly — naturalness is in fashion, so uneven hairs and fuzzy lines are acceptable.

Trendy eyebrows in 2025. Photo: Instagram

The obvious advantage of this eyebrow shape is that they do not need to be carefully treated for or invested in for a long time. You don't need to dye your eyebrows, just comb them and fix their natural shape with gel or other products. If you prefer sharper eyebrows, just emphasize them with a natural pencil or eye shadow.

Beautiful eyebrows. Photo: Instagram

A soft curve will make your face more expressive. It suits everyone and looks natural. This shape opens up the eyes, making them appear more delicate. Additionally, curved eyebrows create the effect of a tighter face. However, it's important to maintain balance and not make the curve too wide, as this can weigh down your appearance.

