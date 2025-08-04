How to lift your face with makeup — expert tips inside

A woman gets her make up done. Photo: freepik

Trends fade, but beauty doesn't. Regardless of your age, everyone wants a look that highlights your natural beauty. Learn how to achieve a youthful, lifted look at home with expert-approved anti-aging makeup tips.

Makeup artist and educator Iryna Bublyk — also a judge at international beauty championships — shares her go-to techniques for creating a lifting makeup look to Cosmopolitan Ukraine. Her method is gentle, natural, and flattering for all skin types, including mature skin showing signs of age-related changes.

Advertisement

What is lifting makeup and how to DIY?

This technique helps "lift" facial features, making the eyes look more open and the skin appear fresher and more well-groomed. The main idea is to emphasize your natural features rather than hide them under layers of cosmetics.

The first step — skin preparation

First, cleanse your face with your favorite cleanser (milk, gel or foam).

Wipe the skin with a toner.

Moisturize with a cream, not forgetting the neck and chest.

Iryna advises against using primer for everyday makeup. It often weighs down the skin and increases the feeling of tightness for those with dry skin.

A woman applies cream to her face. Photo: Freepik

Finding the perfect tone

To achieve a lifting effect, opt for light textures such as fluid, CC, or BB cream. Check the shade on your jawline — it should blend in with your face and neck.

Use a concealer that is one or two shades lighter than your foundation. Avoid thick sticks, as they will only accentuate wrinkles. Set your makeup with a transparent, loose powder that lays down in a thin layer and does not dry out your skin.

Contouring and blushing

Apply the sculptor or bronzer from the ear to the middle of the cheek in an upward direction. Choose a matte texture for the sculptor and a light, warm glow for the bronzer. Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it to your temples. This will give your face a refreshed, more alive look.

A woman applies blush. Photo: Freepik

Eye makeup

Keep your eyebrows natural. Tint them slightly with eyeshadow or a pencil, then set them with a clear gel. Choose warm nude shades of eyeshadow without glitter. You can add a subtle touch along the lash line with dark coffee or graphite shadows by blending them. Apply mascara from root to tip. Curl your lashes beforehand to make your eyes look more open.

Lips

Use a lip liner that matches your lipstick color or is slightly darker to accentuate your lips. Use soft, natural shades. If desired, add a drop of gloss to the center of your lips.

Avoid overly dark or matte lipsticks, as they can make you look older.

Read more:

Makeup artist's top secret for natural-looking blush

What to apply first — concealer or foundation

How to enlarge lips with makeup — simple techniques