Top 5 natural makeup looks everyone’s wearing in Summer 2025

5 natural-looking makeup ideas — Summer 2025 makeup trends
If there's one beauty trend that never goes out of style, it's minimal, natural makeup. But "natural" doesn't mean boring. From glossy nude lips to bronze cheeks kissed by the sun — you'll definitely want to try these looks.
Byrdie shares some natural glam ideas that are effortless and stunning at the same time.
Natural-looking makeup ideas for Summer 2025
Sun-drenched Skin
To achieve a sun-kissed complexion, apply your favorite blush to the apples of your cheeks and the bridge of your nose. Finish with a dewy highlighter for a "just woke up like this" glow.
Strawberry Girl
This makeup, approved by Hailey Bieber, includes berry-colored lip and blush shades complemented by fake freckles. The look is sweet yet dramatic.
Angel Eyes
Highlight the inner corners and center of your eyelids to achieve a soft, angelic glow. To achieve an even more ethereal look, apply highlighter to the tip of your nose and Cupid's bow.
Glass Skin
Sometimes, skin is the face. If you want dewy skin, start by applying a moisturizer, such as an essence or serum with hyaluronic acid. Then, apply your favorite highlighter balm.
Baby Wing
Winged eyeliner is the perfect way to add subtle drama to your eyes. For a softer look, replace black eyeliner with chocolate brown and follow the natural curve of your eyes when applying it.
