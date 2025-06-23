Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesReal estateEconomyInvestmentsArmyRecipesMoviesFashionTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion 5 natural-looking makeup ideas — Summer 2025 makeup trends

5 natural-looking makeup ideas — Summer 2025 makeup trends

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 June 2025 14:40
Top 5 natural makeup looks everyone’s wearing in Summer 2025
Hailey Bieber. Photo: screenshot from the video

If there's one beauty trend that never goes out of style, it's minimal, natural makeup. But "natural" doesn't mean boring. From glossy nude lips to bronze cheeks kissed by the sun — you'll definitely want to try these looks.

Byrdie shares some natural glam ideas that are effortless and stunning at the same time. 

Advertisement

Natural-looking makeup ideas for Summer 2025

Sun-drenched Skin

To achieve a sun-kissed complexion, apply your favorite blush to the apples of your cheeks and the bridge of your nose. Finish with a dewy highlighter for a "just woke up like this" glow.

sun-kissed makeup
Sun-kissed look. Photo: brittsully / INSTAGRAM

Strawberry Girl

This makeup, approved by Hailey Bieber, includes berry-colored lip and blush shades complemented by fake freckles. The look is sweet yet dramatic.

strawberry girl
Strawberry Girl look. Photo: haileybieber / INSTAGRAM

Angel Eyes

Highlight the inner corners and center of your eyelids to achieve a soft, angelic glow. To achieve an even more ethereal look, apply highlighter to the tip of your nose and Cupid's bow.

angel eyes
Angel Eyes look. Photo: aniamilczarczyk / INSTAGRAM

Glass Skin  

Sometimes, skin is the face. If you want dewy skin, start by applying a moisturizer, such as an essence or serum with hyaluronic acid. Then, apply your favorite highlighter balm.

glass skin
Glass skin look. Photo: patricktabeauty / INSTAGRAM

Baby Wing

Winged eyeliner is the perfect way to add subtle drama to your eyes. For a softer look, replace black eyeliner with chocolate brown and follow the natural curve of your eyes when applying it.

baby wing
Baby Wing look. Photo: cherishbrookehill / INSTAGRAM

Earlier, we wrote about how to create the most natural makeup possible.

We also talked about wet contouring, which is all the rage right now.

summer makeup trends beauty style makeup tutorial
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information