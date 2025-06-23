Top 5 natural makeup looks everyone’s wearing in Summer 2025

Hailey Bieber. Photo: screenshot from the video

If there's one beauty trend that never goes out of style, it's minimal, natural makeup. But "natural" doesn't mean boring. From glossy nude lips to bronze cheeks kissed by the sun — you'll definitely want to try these looks.

Byrdie shares some natural glam ideas that are effortless and stunning at the same time.

Natural-looking makeup ideas for Summer 2025

Sun-drenched Skin

To achieve a sun-kissed complexion, apply your favorite blush to the apples of your cheeks and the bridge of your nose. Finish with a dewy highlighter for a "just woke up like this" glow.

Sun-kissed look. Photo: brittsully / INSTAGRAM

Strawberry Girl

This makeup, approved by Hailey Bieber, includes berry-colored lip and blush shades complemented by fake freckles. The look is sweet yet dramatic.

Strawberry Girl look. Photo: haileybieber / INSTAGRAM

Angel Eyes

Highlight the inner corners and center of your eyelids to achieve a soft, angelic glow. To achieve an even more ethereal look, apply highlighter to the tip of your nose and Cupid's bow.

Angel Eyes look. Photo: aniamilczarczyk / INSTAGRAM

Glass Skin

Sometimes, skin is the face. If you want dewy skin, start by applying a moisturizer, such as an essence or serum with hyaluronic acid. Then, apply your favorite highlighter balm.

Glass skin look. Photo: patricktabeauty / INSTAGRAM

Baby Wing

Winged eyeliner is the perfect way to add subtle drama to your eyes. For a softer look, replace black eyeliner with chocolate brown and follow the natural curve of your eyes when applying it.

Baby Wing look. Photo: cherishbrookehill / INSTAGRAM

