Wet contouring in the 2025 trend — Step-by-step guide

Contouring. Photo: Freepik

This season, beauty experts are fascinated by a trend that not only changes the way you look, but also teaches you to understand your face better. We are talking about wet contouring, a technique that enhances cheekbones, slims the face and gives you the same "healthy glow" you get after a day outdoors.

Elle writes about it.

Advertisement

What is this new trend?

This is contouring — but reimagined. Forget dry powders and sharp lines; the new approach uses cream and liquid formulas to create soft, seamless transitions of light and shadow. The result? A naturally sculpted look that feels fresh and effortless. Perfect for those who love the "no-makeup" makeup vibe but still want to look subtly defined and undeniably cool.

Who can wear it

This technique will be most appreciated by those with dry or normal skin. It does not emphasize exfoliation, on the contrary, moisturizing textures lie beautifully on the face and give the skin a fresh look. This makeup is perfect for an evening out, a photo shoot, or even a wedding.

The best part is that the makeup looks natural, just like your natural cheekbones. Also, the makeup is very durable, even in the heat, if everything is set well. You can also make both a soft daytime version and a glamorous evening version.

Before and after makeup. Photo: Freepik

But there are a few nuances — wet contouring takes a bit more time than powder, and knowing exactly where and what to apply is crucial. One wrong move can throw off the whole look.

How to do wet contouring, step by step:

Prep the base — Cleanse your face, then apply moisturizer and primer. Even it out — Use foundation to create a smooth, uniform canvas. Add depth — Apply cream bronzer to the sides of your face, under the cheekbones, along the forehead, and under the jawline. Bring in light — Use concealer to highlight the center of the forehead, under the eyes, the bridge of the nose, and the chin. Fresh flush — Dab cream blush onto the apples of your cheeks. Glow up — Apply highlighter to the cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and the tip of the nose. Blend, blend, blend — Use a damp sponge or soft brush to seamlessly melt everything together. Set the look — Lock it in with a light dusting of translucent powder or a setting spray.

A woman marks the contour of her face. Photo: Freepik

What you’ll need in your makeup bag

A foundation that matches your skin tone;

A lighter concealer for highlighting;

A cream bronzer for natural definition;

Cream blush in a soft, natural shade;

A liquid or cream highlighter for glow;

A blending sponge or soft brushes to seamlessly diffuse the products.

This trend is not just a fashion statement, it's a way to make friends with your own features and show them off to their best advantage. And even if it seems difficult at first, you just have to give it a try.

Earlier, we shared which goes on first: foundation or concealer?

We also reported on which makeup styles look the most expensive.