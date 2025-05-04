Makeup trends 2025 — bold lashes, glowing skin, and more

Good makeup. Photo: Freepik

Spring and summer 2025 are set to bring some truly original makeup trends. Some look like they’re from the future, others revive past styles with a twist. But one thing stays the same — natural beauty is still in fashion.

Novyny.LIVE takes a closer look.

Makeup trends that look as good as they sound

Nude, but not for everyone

Fresh, glowing skin is still in — but let’s be honest: it doesn’t suit everyone. If you’re free of breakouts, enlarged pores, or oily shine, this trend is for you. But for those with oily skin, glow quickly turns to grease and can look messy. However, if you have normal or dry skin, a light, luminous base will flatter you perfectly.

Mascara-free lashes

One of the most unexpected trends is a full face of makeup — without mascara. Lashes are left bare while the focus shifts to lips, brows, or eyelids. The result is fresh but unusual, especially if you're used to opening up your eyes with mascara.

Mascara-free lashes. Photo: Freepik

Colorful lashes

On the opposite end: colored mascaras. Blue, pink, yellow — it’s all about the mood. Last year, burgundy was a favorite, but now, the bolder the better. Keep in mind: this trend is more weekend fun than office-ready. And finding a quality mascara that’s both vibrant and long-lasting is no easy feat.

Watercolor lips

The idea is simple: dab a bit of lipstick (red or pink works best) in the center of your lips and blend it out with your finger. The effect is soft, natural, and subtly plumping. It looks especially great on fuller lips, but even thinner lips benefit — adding volume without lip liner.

A suitable lip shade. Photo: Freepik

You don’t need to love every trend — just find the one that highlights your beauty. And it’s okay to skip what doesn’t work for you. After all, the best makeup is the one you feel good in.

