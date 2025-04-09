Makeup that will not leave anyone indifferent — the loud trend of 2025

A girl doing her makeup. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, the beauty world no longer dreams of delicate mermaids with pastel cheeks and shiny eyelids. No, this year's trend is for a dark, mysterious and slightly dangerous version — the image of a sea siren who lives not on the sunny shore, but somewhere in the depths of the ocean, where darkness and temptation are intertwined.

This style, which combines punk notes, noughties aesthetics, and a bit of magic, has already made a splash on Pinterest, and this is just the beginning.

What is dark siren makeup?

It's not just makeup — it's a mood. A little daring, a little mystical. Here are its main features:

Elongated, "cat-like" eyes with spectacular eyeliner;

Shadows of cold, metallic shades — silver, pewter, deep grey, night blue;

Skin — semi-matte, but with a subtle glow, like moonlight on water;

Lips — dark, muted: deep nude, plum, or wet sand.

A girl draws eyes. Photo: Freepik

How to replicate this look

Start with a light, natural foundation. Don't overload the skin — it needs to "breathe". Apply the eyeliner clearly, extending the line beyond the eye — this is how you create the effect of seduction. Add matte shadows, but don't forget about sparkles — in the right light, they will make the look deeper. For the lips, choose a shade that arouses curiosity rather than screams. A taupe, deep brown, or cool beige is exactly what you need. Blush just a little to "revive" the cheeks. And, of course, false eyelashes — long, thick, like a heroine from a dark fairy tale.

Bright makeup. Photo: Freepik

How about the hairstyle and details

You can't do without "wet" waves in your hair. This is the main trick: the effect is fresh from the water, as if you have just emerged from the depths. You can add a little gel or mousse for shine, and the look will shine.

Don't forget about accessories. Pearl earrings, necklaces made of small shells, manicure in the colors of the sea wave — all this will complete the look. But remember that the main thing is not to overdo it.

