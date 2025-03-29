Unexpected comeback — 90s makeup is back in style

A woman is getting her makeup done. Photo: Freepik

It seems that fashion really knows how to surprise. In 2025, makeup that was considered outdated and inappropriate not so long ago is making a comeback. We are talking about fully lined eyes — a makeup trend that was once a true symbol of the 90s and later found itself on the list of anti-trends, Who what wear reports.

What will makeup look like in 2025?

Today, it is gaining momentum again. Popular singer Billie Eilish is already actively sporting the look, and professional makeup artists are convinced that eyeliner will be one of the main makeup accents this year.

Instead of the usual sharp arrows, we recommend a soft eye line, which makes the look deeper and more expressive. Classic black or brown is always appropriate, but gem colors are also in vogue: purple, green and blue. These shades add individuality and a stylish accent to the look.

This makeup is different from the so-called "soft grunge" that has been popular lately. There is no excessive glitter or voluminous mascara — the focus is on the eyeliner, which immediately draws the eye.

Another advantage is convenience — this makeup is easy to wear all day, and if you have a meeting after work, you can simply refresh the contour with a cotton pad and micellar water.

If you've had colored eyeliners in your bag for a long time, it's time to take them out and give them a second life. The 90s style is back, but with a new sound — modern, bold and most of all, expressive.

