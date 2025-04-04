Makeup that rejuvenates you for 10 years — how to paint your lips correctly

A beautiful woman with light makeup. Photo: Freepik

Finding your perfect nude lipstick is like finding your favorite pair of jeans: it seems like there are a lot of options, but it's hard to find the "right one". And when it's finally in your hands, your face seems to change: your skin is fresh, your eyes are alive, and your makeup looks very natural.

Vogue writes about it.

The perfect lipstick shade for spring 2025

Hailey Bieber is the star who ignited the natural makeup trend. Her signature, lightly voluminous lips, have become an inspiration for many. So, for now, let's hide the bright colors in our cosmetic bags, as it's time for flesh colors, caramel, and warm peach tones. By the way, this shade is also rejuvenating, which is especially nice after a long and tiring winter.

Hailey Bieber. Photo from Instagram

But there is one nuance. What suits one person may not be the same for another. Each of us has our own skin tone, our own lip color characteristics. That's why there is no "one right" option — there are many of them.

By the way, Aleena Khan, co-founder of Ctzn Cosmetics, says that you shouldn't always look for a color that is a shade lighter than your natural lips — it can make them disappear on your face. It is better to focus on the shade that emphasizes natural beauty. Their creative director aptly calls the perfect nude lipstick "a neutral that enhances the natural shade of the lips."

Zendaya. Photo from Instagram

And, of course, you can't do without a contour. Cardi B's makeup artist, Erica La' Pearl, always adds a slightly darker pencil to shape the lips. And if you combine it with a lighter lipstick, you get real magic.

So nude is definitely not boring. It's a play with shadows, an emphasis on natural beauty, and a way to look fresh without any extra effort.

