The correct makeup sequence — what should be applied to the skin first

Foundation usually goes on first. It's a base that evens out the complexion and creates a smooth canvas for further makeup. After it, it often turns out that you need less concealer — just a little to correct certain areas. And then the look is natural, without the effect of a mask.

How to apply makeup properly

If you apply concealer first, it can mix with the foundation, change shade, or disappear under the cream layer altogether. This is especially noticeable with spot concealer — acne, redness, or dark circles under the eyes are best treated after foundation, to see where else you need to correct.

But there are exceptions. During photo shoots or filming, when the light blurs the relief of the face, makeup artists advise starting with concealer. Especially if it is a concealer with a pink or warm undertone, which helps to smooth out color transitions. Also, color correctors — green for redness, peach for bruises under the eyes — are always applied before foundation.

To get the desired effect, it is important to apply the products correctly:

First, prepare the skin — cleanse, moisturise, and add primer;

Then apply foundation evenly, remembering to blend well;

And only then apply concealer to the desired areas: under the eyes, for minor imperfections, to lighten the face a little.

In case if you choose concealer first:

First, apply it or concealer dottingly to the problem areas. Blend gently to create a smooth finish. Then add a light layer of foundation to cover the rest.

There are no strict rules. It is better to listen to the needs of your skin and experiment. After all, makeup is not mathematics, where everything should be according to a formula. It's more like an art, where everyone finds their own way to the ideal result.

