How to enlarge lips without the help of a beautician — you can repeat it at home

There are often women who have naturally thin lips, but they don't want to have them augmented by a beautician. You shouldn't panic, because there is a way out of this situation, and simple makeup tricks that everyone can repeat will help.

How to make your lips look bigger with makeup

Before you start painting your lips, you need to start with care. Apply a moisturising balm, oil, or mask to your lips 20 minutes before makeup. In this way, the skin will become softer, and the coloring products will adhere better.

After this stage, you can get to work. To get the desired effect, you can use an eyebrow pencil or tint. It is recommended that these two products be darker than the lip pigment and necessarily have a cool shade. Then we draw a natural shade of the contour and give the desired effect.

In addition, you can use lipsticks and pencils of light shades. Get rid of all dark shades, because they will make your lips even smaller. Also, do not forget about the radiant gloss. Thanks to its optical effect, the result will be WOW.

So, in order to make your lips visually larger with makeup, you need to have a number of products that will help you with this. Don't be afraid to experiment and try new techniques, the main thing is to choose the right color.

