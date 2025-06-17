Makeup artist reveals celeb-approved blush trick

Blush. Photo: Freepik

Blush isn't just another tube in your makeup bag. It can literally "revive" your face, adding freshness as if you've just returned from a walk on the seashore. But for blush to work for you, not against you, you need to know a few important nuances. This is where celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta comes to the rescue — the same one who works with Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell, and other beauties who always look flawless.

The principle of choosing blush

According to Patrick, the best choice is warm shades of blush that add color but do not "cover up" the natural skin tone. Avoid overly bright orange tones, especially if you have fair or cool skin. The ideal option is pink-peach blush: it seems to illuminate the face from within. They work especially well on more mature skin, as they have a creamy texture with a moisturizing effect — they do not emphasize wrinkles, but rather soften the face.

How to apply blush

Patrick advises starting with a cream blush: apply it with your fingertips to get a better feel for the skin and avoid overdoing it. Start with the cheeks and move up to the temples. This technique creates the effect of a natural blush and slightly "tightens" the oval of the face. You don't need to draw circles or stripes — the main thing is to make everything look as soft and natural as possible.

After that, there's an important trick. To make your makeup last longer, Patrick advises fixing the blush with a transparent powder. Simply take a fluffy brush, lightly touch the powder, and apply it over the blush with gentle, blending movements, especially in the under-eye area. Not only will it prolong the makeup's staying power, but it will also give you a "retouched" effect, like after an Instagram filter.

A little life hack

If you want even more freshness, apply the rest of the blush (left on your fingers or brush) on the bridge of your nose. It creates a very natural, "sunny" look, as if you've been a little sunburned.

In all this, the main thing is not to be afraid to experiment. And remember that a properly selected and carefully applied blush can do much more for your face than any expensive highlighter or filter.

