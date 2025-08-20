Perfect brows: easy tips for shaping and dyeing

The girl puts on her eyebrows. Photo: Freepik

Beautiful eyebrows and well-groomed eyelashes are something that immediately adds expressiveness to the face. Salon procedures can work wonders, but it is important to know when to repeat them so that the hairs always have a healthy and neat appearance.

How to properly care for eyebrows

They usually start with a correction — it forms a neat outline. Then you can paint.

Correction: once every 3–4 weeks. If the hairs grow very quickly and lose their shape, it is better to come every 2 weeks.

Dyeing: once a month. It is not worth doing it more often — the hairs become dry and may discolor. If you plan to correct in 2 weeks, it is better to do without re-dyeing.

Eyebrow lamination

It is the procedure that helps to style hair so that it holds its shape for several weeks.

The optimal frequency is once every 1.5–2 months.

Before lamination, it is good to do a "nourishing" treatment, for example, eyebrow botox. This saturates the hairs with useful substances and makes them stronger.

It is convenient to combine lamination with correction and dyeing: then you leave the master with a completely renewed look, and the next complex can be done after 25–28 days.

Eyebrow correction. Photo: Freepik

So, do the correction about once a month, dye it too, and lamination your eyebrows once every 1.5–2 months. This way, you won't overload your hairs with procedures, and they will always have a well-groomed appearance.

