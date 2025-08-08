French beauty secrets after 50: timeless skincare and makeup tips

A happy woman over 50. Photo: Freepik

Famous French women who have crossed the 50-year mark have been icons of style and self-care for a long time. Catherine Deneuve, Vanessa Paradis, Caroline de Maigret, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Brigitte Bardot, prove that beauty doesn't disappear with age — if you know how to take care of yourself.

Celebrities don't write daily beauty blogs or report on every jar of cream on social media. However, you can learn many useful secrets from their interviews and lifestyles. They all focus on simplicity, pleasure, and self-love.

Here are five habits that make beauty care routine so effective

Loyalty to proven products

Vanessa Paradis admitted that she doesn't chase novelties but has used products that suit her for years. Her favorite is Collosol Eau de Lait, a milk-based product with a subtle lemon flavor that is popular in French pharmacies. She says this tradition has been passed down in her family from mother to daughter.

Vanessa Paradis. Photo: still from the video

Professional care without frills

Juliette Binoche keeps it simple when it comes to home care, but she regularly visits her favorite esthetician, Su-Meng Xu. Binoche says that Xu is not only a master of her craft, but also a friend to whom she has entrusted her skin for many years.

Juliette Binoche. Photo: still from the video

Minimal makeup

Jane Birkin once gave up "heavy" makeup. Her routine consisted of three products: an eyebrow pencil, a universal MAC pencil for her lips and cheeks, and a light-toned product from Sisley. She joked that this was enough to "disguise acne" while still looking like herself.

Jane Birkin. Photo: still from the video

Grooming as a pleasant ritual

French women love the process as much as the effect. Actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu loves the Santa Maria Novella tonic because of its natural composition, herbal aroma, and centuries-old history. To her, it's not just a product, but a small daily pleasure.

Actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Photo: still from the video

Natural hair and simple styling

Caroline de Maigret, in her 50s, believes that hair texture is part of the personality.

Caroline de Maigret. Photo: still from the video

She washes her hair with mild drugstore shampoo and doesn't use conditioner. She uses René Furterer dry shampoo to quickly update her look.

