Main Fashion Rejuvenate your skin naturally with this daily cocoa drink

Rejuvenate your skin naturally with this daily cocoa drink

en
Publication time 23 July 2025 09:49
Drink cocoa daily for firmer, smoother skin — expert explains how
A girl is drinking from a glass. Photo: Freepik

We all want to look younger without expensive injections and complicated procedures. Well, it all starts with what you put on your plate or cup every day. Even the most familiar foods can have a significant impact on your skin — either giving it freshness and radiance or adding extra years.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

What drink can positively affect the condition of our skin

The American doctor Michael Greger, who has spent years studying the effects of food on the body, says that one of the most powerful "rejuvenators" is cocoa. But not store-bought mixtures with sugar and cream, but real, natural cocoa powder, without additives or sweeteners.

Cocoa is very beneficial for skin condition
Cocoa. Photo: Freepik

According to Greger, if you drink a drink made from pure cocoa every day (dissolve 1-2 teaspoons in warm water or vegetable milk), your skin will become more hydrated, dense, and elastic in 12 weeks. In a few more months, fine lines and wrinkles will be reduced, blood circulation and complexion will improve. The reason is the flavonoids contained in cocoa. They improve microcirculation, fight free radicals, and activate cell renewal.

Cocoa is also a natural source of magnesium, which helps reduce stress (which often gives us a "tired" face) and promotes normal sleep. And that's not all. Greger also recommends making spinach a regular fixture in your diet. You don't have to eat a lot of it — just add a handful to a salad, smoothie, or omelet every day.

Spinach should be eaten more often for the benefit of our skin
Spinach. Photo: Freepik

The fact is that spinach is rich in vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. It also stimulates collagen production. This is the same protein that makes your skin look taut, your hair doesn't fade, and your nails don't flake. So, to look younger, you don't have to overpay for magic jars from the shelves of cosmetic stores. Sometimes it's enough just to reconsider your diet.

As a reminder, we wrote about how to reduce the appearance of bruises under the eyes.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
