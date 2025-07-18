Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to get rid of under-eye bags in just 3 minutes

en
Publication time 18 July 2025 14:44
Effective home remedies to reduce dark circles and puffiness under eyes
A girl is examining her face. Photo: Freepik

Almost every girl is familiar with dark circles under the eyes. They spoil your appearance, make you look tired, and make you want to hide under the covers instead of going to work. The good news is that even if these "bruises" do not disappear completely, they can be reduced. And you don't have to spend money on expensive procedures to do so.

In Journal has shared some tips on what to do about bruises.

Advertisement

Why does swelling appear under the eyes?

It's simple: the body retains excess fluid. It can happen if you don't get enough sleep, eat a lot of salty foods, or drink coffee or alcohol. Swelling is also a common consequence of dehydration. The lymphatic system cannot remove all the excess fluid, and in the morning, we see swollen eyelids and dark circles.

How to combat swelling

Lymphatic drainage massage — 3 minutes in the morning

Using your fingers (preferably your little fingers), gently stroke from the inner corner of your eye to the outer edge of your eyebrow, then along the area under your eyes. Repeat the movement several times, without pressing. If you have a jade roller or gua sha, great, use it. It helps to "disperse" lymph and remove swelling.

Bruises under the eyes can be reduced
A girl is giving a massage under her eyes. Photo: Freepik

Cold eye masks

Patches or fabric masks with cucumber, chamomile, or green tea are a great option if you don't have time for a massage. Keep them in the fridge — the cold will reduce swelling faster than any cream.

Minus heavy creams

Oily creams can only make things worse — they "settle" in the area around the eyes and contribute to water retention. Choose light serums — they moisturise without overloading the skin.

Drink water

Yes, it's trivial, but it works. When the body lacks water, it begins to "store" it, and we see the result under our eyes. It is especially true in summer. Try to drink at least 6–8 glasses a day.

It is always beneficial to drink water
A girl is drinking water. Photo: Freepik

In general, dark circles are not a death sentence. Get enough sleep, don't overdo it with coffee, learn how to do a few minutes of massage, and your face will look fresher every morning than after an Instagram filter.

As a reminder, we have previously discussed how to wash your hair in the summer so that it always looks well-groomed.

Max Talov
Author
Max Talov
