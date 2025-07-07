How often to wash your hair in summer — avoid damage

A girl having her hair washed. Photo: Freepik

With the onset of summer, our hair, like our skin, needs special attention. Heat, sweat, dust, and smog are not only "uncomfortable" but also harmful to the health of the scalp. But how often should you wash your hair so as not to damage it, but also not to walk around with dirty hair? There is no universal answer because it all depends on you personally — your hair type, lifestyle, and even the weather outside.

Ukr.media writes about it.

Advertisement

Why is heat the enemy of your hair?

Sweat is not just water. It contains salt and various metabolic products that can irritate the scalp. Add to this dust, smog, and car exhaust — all of which settle on the hair, making it dull, brittle, and heavy. It also creates the "ideal conditions" for bacteria, which causes itching and unpleasant odors.

So, if, for example, your hair doesn't look too dirty after a run or a hot day, just rinse it with warm water without shampoo. It will refresh your scalp and keep your hair clean for a little longer without damaging it.

A girl combs her hair after washing it. Photo: Freepik

Some people feel comfortable washing their hair every day, while others prefer to wash it once every four days. It's completely normal. Listen to your body, not advice from TikTok.

Signs that it's time to wash your hair:

Hair looks "heavy" at the roots;

There is an unpleasant odour or itching;

Hair has lost volume and shine.

Signs that you wash your hair too often:

The scalp feels "tight" or flaky;

Hair has become brittle, dry, and static;

Hair becomes greasy quickly the next day — it may be a reaction to excessive cleansing.

A girl applies hair care products. Photo: Freepik

How often can you wash your hair?

Normal hair, like curly hair, should be washed every 2-3 days. But if you style your hair often, you may need to wash it more frequently. Fine hair is best washed every other day. It quickly "loses its freshness" and volume. Thick or afro-textured hair only needs to be washed once a week. It is less susceptible to dust and dirt, but needs careful treatment.

We previously wrote about whether it is possible to wash your hair on Friday according to superstitions.

We also reported on the new trend — hair piercing, which is becoming increasingly popular.