Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Summer hair wash: daily or weekly? Here's the truth

Summer hair wash: daily or weekly? Here's the truth

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 July 2025 11:34
How often to wash your hair in summer — avoid damage
A girl having her hair washed. Photo: Freepik

With the onset of summer, our hair, like our skin, needs special attention. Heat, sweat, dust, and smog are not only "uncomfortable" but also harmful to the health of the scalp. But how often should you wash your hair so as not to damage it, but also not to walk around with dirty hair? There is no universal answer because it all depends on you personally — your hair type, lifestyle, and even the weather outside.

Ukr.media writes about it.

Advertisement

Why is heat the enemy of your hair?

Sweat is not just water. It contains salt and various metabolic products that can irritate the scalp. Add to this dust, smog, and car exhaust — all of which settle on the hair, making it dull, brittle, and heavy. It also creates the "ideal conditions" for bacteria, which causes itching and unpleasant odors.

So, if, for example, your hair doesn't look too dirty after a run or a hot day, just rinse it with warm water without shampoo. It will refresh your scalp and keep your hair clean for a little longer without damaging it.

A lot depends on how often you wash your hair
A girl combs her hair after washing it. Photo: Freepik

Some people feel comfortable washing their hair every day, while others prefer to wash it once every four days. It's completely normal. Listen to your body, not advice from TikTok.

Signs that it's time to wash your hair:

  • Hair looks "heavy" at the roots;
  • There is an unpleasant odour or itching;
  • Hair has lost volume and shine.

Signs that you wash your hair too often:

  • The scalp feels "tight" or flaky;
  • Hair has become brittle, dry, and static;
  • Hair becomes greasy quickly the next day — it may be a reaction to excessive cleansing.
Hair care depends on hair type
A girl applies hair care products. Photo: Freepik

How often can you wash your hair?

Normal hair, like curly hair, should be washed every 2-3 days. But if you style your hair often, you may need to wash it more frequently. Fine hair is best washed every other day. It quickly "loses its freshness" and volume. Thick or afro-textured hair only needs to be washed once a week. It is less susceptible to dust and dirt, but needs careful treatment.

We previously wrote about whether it is possible to wash your hair on Friday according to superstitions.

We also reported on the new trend — hair piercing, which is becoming increasingly popular.

fashion hair beauty care style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information