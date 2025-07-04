Why you shouldn't wash your hair on Friday — old superstitions

A girl having her hair washed. Photo: Freepik

It seems that there could be nothing simpler than washing your hair. But even our great-grandmothers took this very seriously. They believed that hair was not just a decoration, but a real energy conductor. Through it, we supposedly transmit signals to the Universe. That is why they approached hair care with special attention — they cut and washed their hair only on the "right" days.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you when it is worth reaching for the shampoo and when it is better to postpone washing your hair until another day.

Why, according to superstition, should you not wash your hair on Friday?

Among the people, Friday is considered to be an unfavorable day for any water procedures, especially for washing hair. It was believed that Christ was crucified on this day, and therefore, any "cleansing" could be harmful, both physically and energetically.

There is even a superstition: if you wash your hair on Friday, you may start losing your hair. It is not certain that this is true, but those who believe in signs try to avoid such procedures on this day.

When is it beneficial to wash your hair?

Tuesday is a great day to start something new. Everything you do on Tuesday seems to lead to good results. They also say that washing your hair on this day helps to refresh your mind and restore your strength.

Saturday is the ideal time for a "bath day". Since ancient times, Saturday has been considered a time to cleanse not only the body but also the soul. Wash your hair, and it's like you've washed away the fatigue of the whole week.

Wednesday and Thursday are neutral days. But washing your hair on Wednesday can help you put your thoughts in order. And on Thursday — especially before dawn — there is a chance to "recharge" with positivity and attract good energy.

Sunday has long been a day of rest, peace, and spiritual cleansing. On this day, it is not customary to do household chores, especially body care. According to superstitions, washing your hair on Sunday can "wash away" luck, lead to financial difficulties, or even problems at work.

Of course, everyone decides for themselves when and how to take care of themselves. But if you are interested in following folk traditions or simply want to find additional magic in everyday things, try choosing the "right" day to wash your hair. Perhaps it will become your new lucky habit.

