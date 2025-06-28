Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Forget about washing your hair every day — Beauty guide

Publication time 28 June 2025 11:15
How to wash your hair less often — Easy tips for lasting freshness
A woman gets her hair washed. Photo: Freepik
Key words How to wash your hair less often

Some women have to wash their hair daily because expensive shampoos and masks don't help. The secret to clean hair lies in following a few important rules. Follow these rules to keep your curls clean longer.

Novyny.LIVE has more information.

How to wash your hair less often

Shampoo

Choose hair care products based on your scalp type, not the price tag. Even the most expensive shampoo won't work for you if it moisturizes and you have an oily scalp.

Water

Do not wash your hair with hot water, as this will only stimulate excessive sebum production. Water that is too cold can also be harmful. Use lukewarm water instead.

How to wash your hair less often
Washing the hair in a salon. Photo: Pexels

Comb

Wash your hairbrush with soapy water at least once every two weeks. Otherwise, you will contaminate your hair when you comb it.

Nutrition

Your scalp will get oily faster if you eat too many fatty or spicy foods, or too many sweets and flour products. The same goes for bad habits.

How to wash your hair less often
A woman holds a plate of vegetables. Photo: Pexels

Hair Dryer

Using too hot of a temperature will not only dry out and damage your hair, but it will also cause your scalp to become oilier. Dry your hair with warm air.

Earlier, we wrote about the perfect summer hairstyle.

We also discussed which hair colors can make you look 10 years younger.

Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
