Elle Fanning channels Brigitte Bardot with a vintage-inspired hairstyle that's ideal for 2025

Trendy hair styling. Photo: Freepik

American actress Elle Fanning has once again proven she’s not just a screen star, but a true style icon—especially when it comes to vintage-inspired hair. In Cannes, her looks always draw admiration, and this time was no exception. Instead of a classic chignon or Hollywood waves, she went for two soft buns with subtle volume and pale blue ribbons. The result? A hairstyle straight out of a romantic film set in the French countryside. For true fashion fans, though, the reference was clear: a tribute to Brigitte Bardot.

Vogue reported on the look.

Advertisement

Why this hairstyle deserves attention in 2025

It’s the perfect balance: slightly tousled by the breeze, yet neat and intentional. A side part, playful buns, and ribbons that add a touch of childhood nostalgia and femininity. Elle wore the look with a light sky-blue chiffon dress by Coach, a small Tabby bag, and tonal mules — everything styled to appear effortless yet carefully thought out.

Her makeup matched the relaxed vibe: natural, with glowing skin, a hint of blush, and barely-there mascara. Freckles showed through, brows were shaped but not overdone. It was the kind of look that said: "I just woke up like this — and I’m red-carpet ready." Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe simply enhanced her features, never overpowering them. Even her manicure was minimalist, following the season’s clean-beauty trend.

Fanning’s appearance is a reminder that elegance never goes out of style. You don’t need heavy makeup or a complex hairstyle to look stunning.

Previously, we wrote about easy at-home summer hairstyles that last even in the heat.

We also covered the best bob haircuts that look effortlessly chic.