Easy celeb-inspired summer hairstyles to try at home

Summer is all about freedom. Freedom of thought, freedom of plans, freedom in how we look and feel. Less stress, less clothing, less time getting ready — and more sun, fresh air, and lightness. This season, we want our hairstyles to be effortless yet stylish.

Novyny.LIVE has put together five ideas that are easy to implement, even when the heat leaves no room for complicated experiments.

The ideal styling options that combine comfort and character

Bubble ponytail

This ponytail is not simple — it has character. It's easy: make a regular low or high ponytail, then add elastic bands every 5–7 cm. Then gently stretch each section to create "bubbles." It has a playful, slightly futuristic, and very summery look.

Viral bundle from TikTok

It's the same hairstyle that everyone is wearing right now. It looks like you just casually twisted your hair and pinned it up. But the key is in getting the right volume and height. Practice a few times and you'll get that effortless style that goes ideally with a white T-shirt and jeans.

Beach waves

It's not about neat curls, but about texture. It's best to braid your hair at night or use a sea salt spray. In the morning, you wake up looking like you've just returned from the coast. This hairstyle looks effortless but definitely adds charm.

Bouncy blowout

It's the kind of volume associated with supermodels of the 90s. If you have a hairdryer and a round brush, give it a try. Volume at the roots, soft waves — and you don't even need to go to the salon.

Half-updo with jewelry

It's when you pin half of your hair up and leave the rest down. The secret is in the details. Small rings, pearl hairpins, minimalist headbands — choose whatever you like.

This option is ideal for dates, evening walks, or simply when you want "a little more."

