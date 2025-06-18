Bob haircuts for 2025: fresh looks to try now

Short haircut. Photo: Freepik

The bob haircut is like a favorite basic item in your wardrobe. It is always with you, but it can look different every time. And that is its strength. In 2025, the bob is back in vogue. And this summer, it looks especially good with fashionable styles that are easy to recreate at home.

Ideas that work for both straight and wavy hair. It doesn't matter if you have a blunt bob to your chin or a light, multi-layered version with bangs — each of these styles will breathe new life into your familiar haircut.

Trendy styling ideas for bob haircuts

Bouncy Bob

Lively, bouncy, with volume at the roots — that's the bob that's currently at its peak. It is created using a large round brush and a hairdryer or styler with an air-drying effect. This style will look expensive and light at the same time, as if you've just left the salon.

Wet effect

It is the quickest way to look stylish. Just apply a little gel or cream for a wet hair effect, comb through with your fingers, and you're done. This style goes well with jeans and evening dresses alike. It suits women with sharp facial features and large earrings best.

Wet hair effect. Photo from Instagram

Dutch Braids

The braid, woven on both sides, adds boldness and freshness. Especially if you have a long bob or a haircut with a parting. It has a bold yet feminine look. It is ideal for days when you want to keep your hair out of your face.

"Crab" clip

The bob haircut ideally goes with casually pinned-up hair at the back of the head. Just curl the ends slightly and fix the volume at the top. It always works, even when you're pressed for time. And it adds that relaxed aesthetic that everyone loves so much in 2025.

Tied-up hair. Photo from Instagram

Flippy Bob

Gigi Hadid has already shown everyone what it should look like. The ends are turned outwards, the parting is even, and the overall look has a touch of the 60s.

Gigi Hadid. Photo from Instagram

All you need for styling is a hairdryer with a comb attachment. This style is very easy to achieve, but looks incredibly impressive.

