Bob haircuts that suit every age — this year's top trend

Bob haircuts that suit every age — this year's top trend

Publication time 23 June 2025 18:52
Flattering bob haircuts for 2025 — perfect at any age
Short haircut. Photo: Freepik
When it's hot outside, you want to cut your hair shorter, so it's the ideal time for a bob. It's fresh, comfortable, weightless, and looks stylish on any hair type: thick, thin, straight, or curly.

The website Byrdie writes about it.

A bob is like a little black dress: it suits almost everyone and is always appropriate. This season, there are several cool options that you can confidently try out for yourself.

Stylish bob haircuts for summer 2025

Live volume

It is not necessary to straighten your hair to ideal straightness. If you curl your hair with large curlers or slightly curl it with a curling iron, you will get soft volume that makes your look feminine and "lively." This hairstyle looks great from morning until evening.

The bob haircut is becoming increasingly popular
Live volume. Photo from Instagram

Sharp edges

A bob with blunt ends looks very neat. When drying, use a round brush to create a slight curve that will emphasize the shape of the haircut. The result will be understated yet delicate.

The bob haircut that is easy to style
Stylish bob. Photo from Instagram

Central parting

Blondes, take note: a light bob with a centre parting looks bright and confident. And if you leave the roots slightly darker, they will create a beautiful visual contrast. The result is a look with character.

The bob is often styled with a central parting
Central parting. Photo from Instagram

Bangs — always on point

Want a little French charm? Add light bangs to your bob. A slightly messy style will make your hairstyle look effortless. It's ideal when you don't want to complicate things but still want to look cool.

It is now fashionable to add light bangs to a bob
Bob with bangs. Photo from Instagram

A bob without layers, but with volume

A chin-length bob is all about softness. And even if your hair isn't thick, you can style it while drying. 

This haircut is easy to make voluminous
Bob with volume. Photo from Instagram

The main thing is to style it correctly, and your haircut will shine. So choose the shape that suits you best and don't be afraid to change.

Earlier, we wrote about the different styling options for the popular bob haircut.

We also reported on which haircuts from the 90s are becoming increasingly popular.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
