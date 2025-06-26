One ideal haircut that works for any occasion

A girl has her hair styled. Photo: Freepik

This is the rare case when it is truly "both yours and ours". Shoulder-length or slightly shorter hair is the ideal compromise between the convenience of a short haircut and the possibilities of long hair. It's easy to style, suits most face types, and allows you to experiment with style effortlessly.

Real Simple writes about it.

Advertisement

Medium hair length is a universal hit

Blunt bob

A clean line, collarbone length, and no layers. It's simple, and that's exactly the point. This haircut looks strict, modern, but not boring. It is especially great for those who like ideally smooth styling. If you're a fan of simplicity with character, it's definitely your option.

The bob. Photo from Instagram

Midi-French

Inspired by 60s movies and the style of Parisian women. Soft lines, slight negligence, perhaps curtain bangs or straight bangs. The hair wraps around the shoulders, creating a romantic and, at the same time, relaxed look. It's not just a hairstyle, it's a mood — feminine, mysterious, and a little dramatic.

Haircut in the style of French women. Photo from Instagram

Long layers

The classic that always looks good. It's simple: a few light layers at the bottom and your hair looks fuller and more alive. It can be left straight or curled into large waves. It's ideal for anyone who wants lightness without excessive volume on the crown.

Long layers on the example of long hair. Photo from Instagram

Shaggy

It's a style for those who are not afraid to stand out. Volume, layer by layer, live movement, and a little rock "n" roll negligence. If your hair is thick, it's even better: a shaggy haircut will make it lighter, but no less impressive. This haircut does not require ideal styling — a little spray, natural drying, and you're done.

Shaggy. Photo from Instagram

Overgrown bob

It seems like you just haven't cut your hair for a few months after a bob, but it all looks very stylish. The length reaches your collarbone, the edges are soft, and there are delicate layers inside that create natural movement. It's an option for those who want to grow their hair out but not sacrifice aesthetics. It easily adapts to any style, which is the most important thing.

Overgrown bob. Photo from Instagram

Each of these haircuts is like a basic item in your wardrobe: comfortable, versatile, and always in style. Choose something that emphasizes your personality, and don't be afraid of change. The medium length means freedom of choice and style without frills.

Earlier, we wrote about options for modern hairstyles for the summer.

We also talked about the ideal bob for more mature women.