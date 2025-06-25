The most elegant haircut for women 60+ — like actress Julianne Moore's

Julianne Moore. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Meet the summer of 2025 with the haircut that has every chance of becoming your favorite — a straight bob. It was the hairstyle Julianne Moore wore to the premiere of the TV show Sirens, and she looked simply gorgeous. Her look is a perfect combination of a trendy shape, stylish color, and that elusive "freshness" effect that immediately catches the eye.

The short haircut that will suit mature women

A straight bob is when the hair is cut evenly, without layers or graduations. The lines are clear, like a ruler. This haircut not only looks elegant, but also works wonders: it emphasises the cheekbones, visually "stretches" the face, and adds grooming even without complicated styling. It is especially suitable for women over 60 — their hair seems to get a second life: it looks thicker, more voluminous, and lively.

Julianne Moore's new haircut. Photo: Instagram/juliannemoore

Styling this bob is not difficult. You don't even need to use a hairdryer: just let your hair dry naturally. And the length can be easily adjusted to suit individual features — for some, it will be just above the chin, for others, it will be below the shoulders.

Straight bob. Photo from Instagram

But the best thing about this haircut is that it is universal. It is ideal for women of any age. The straight version will suit a round or square face, and the wavy version will suit a long or oval face.

As for the color, summer promises to be warm not only in terms of temperature but also in terms of shades. Copper, caramel, amber, and golden chestnut are in trend. They make your face warmer and your eyes softer. If you want to make changes, but without drastic decisions, it's the ideal option.

