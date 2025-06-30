Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Hair piercing is the statement look of 2025

Publication time 30 June 2025 18:34
Hair piercing is 2025's hottest hairstyle trend
Hair accessory. Photo: Freepik

Modern fashion can sometimes be so surprising that it is difficult to distinguish a trend from an art installation. But there are also ideas that combine creativity, convenience, and simplicity. One of them is hair piercing. This is not new in the world of beauty, but it still impresses with its originality.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Despite the loud name, there will be no pain or piercings. Piercing refers to jewelry that is attached directly to the hair, most often to thin braids. It can be small rings, pendants, chains, or even stylish hairpins that add character to your look.

What does hair piercing look like?

Hair piercing is essentially a decorated braid. Very often, decorations are combined in style: metal elements, laconic shapes, sometimes with crystals. All of it can be combined so that the result is not "too much," but a truly stylish composition.

Hair piercing is becoming increasingly popular
Hair piercing. Photo from Instagram

How to do a hair piercing at home

This jewelry option does not require salons or craftsmen — it is easy to make yourself.

  1. Braid a thin braid — near your face or on the side.
  2. Prepare your jewelry — small rings, earrings, decorative chains.
  3. Carefully attach the jewelry to the braid. You can use special accessories or even ordinary rings from costume jewelry.

The main thing is imagination. Some people even use small paper clips or original pins. To make it look harmonious, combine elements by color and style.

Hair accessories are becoming increasingly popular
Hair accessories. Photo from Instagram

Advantages:

  • No piercings or special equipment required.
  • Quick and easy to do at home.
  • You can change your look every day.
  • Ideally conceals hair extensions.
  • It can even be worn at school or work, where there is a dress code — the main thing is not to overdo it.

The only disadvantage is that this type of decoration is not suitable for very short haircuts. To weave something into your hair, it must be long enough to allow for at least a minimal braid. 

What kind of jewelry is not suitable for a very short haircut?
Stylish hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Hair piercings last as long as the hairstyle itself. When you unbraid your hair, you need to remove the jewelry. But this is also a plus: if you want a new look, just re-braid your hair and add other elements.

Earlier, we wrote about which hairstyles from the 70s are gaining popularity in 2025.

We also reported on the fashionable hair styling inspired by the distant past.

fashion trends hairstyles style jewelry
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
