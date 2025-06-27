70s Hairstyles making a stylish comeback in 2025 — Top trend picks

A '70s-inspired hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

As we've said many times, fashion is cyclical. The 70s are back on the catwalks, on TikTok, and even in your neighborhood hair salons. This style isn't just about hairstyles; it's about a mood: soft, playful, slightly rebellious, and painfully feminine. If you've been wanting a change for a while, find inspiration in the decade that gave us fashion freedom.

Trendy hairstyles from the 70s that will inspire you

Voluminous styling

It looks like you just woke up with perfect hair. In reality, you just need a few curls, some mousse to add volume, and a little styling with a hairdryer. Let your hair fall freely over your shoulders, like in old romantic movies. The key is to make it look effortless, yet perfect.

Voluminous styling. Photo from Instagram

Curls like a disco queen

Tight, voluminous curls are bold, bright, and slightly impudent. They're ideal for those who don't want to blend in but want to stand out and dance at the party of the century.

Curls. Photo from Instagram

Straight bangs

If you want to look like you just stepped out of a 70s French melodrama, this is the look for you. It features thick, evenly trimmed bangs and straight hair. It's simple and elegant.

Jennifer Lopez's straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

Headscarf

Instead of using elastic bands and barrettes, use fabric. Tie the scarf behind your head or under your chin. Voilà! You have not only covered your hair, but also added a fashionable accent. It's ideal for a leisurely walk in the city or a Sunday market.

Headscarf on the head. Photo from Instagram

Thin braids, like a hippie

The thin, almost imperceptible braids near the face may seem insignificant, but they can dramatically change the mood.

Braids. Photo from Instagram

It's as if you're gently touching base with the past, not feeling pressured, but simply infusing the image with authenticity and a sense of liberty.

