Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareFoodMoviesReal estateEurovisionWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Hairstyles of the 70s — top picks for you to try in 2025

Hairstyles of the 70s — top picks for you to try in 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 16:36
70s Hairstyles making a stylish comeback in 2025 — Top trend picks
A '70s-inspired hairstyle. Photo: Freepik
Key words Trendy hairstyles from the 70s that will inspire you

As we've said many times, fashion is cyclical. The 70s are back on the catwalks, on TikTok, and even in your neighborhood hair salons. This style isn't just about hairstyles; it's about a mood: soft, playful, slightly rebellious, and painfully feminine. If you've been wanting a change for a while, find inspiration in the decade that gave us fashion freedom.

Who What Wear writes about it.

Advertisement

Trendy hairstyles from the 70s that will inspire you

Voluminous styling

It looks like you just woke up with perfect hair. In reality, you just need a few curls, some mousse to add volume, and a little styling with a hairdryer. Let your hair fall freely over your shoulders, like in old romantic movies. The key is to make it look effortless, yet perfect.

Lush styling is gaining popularity in 2025
Voluminous styling. Photo from Instagram

Curls like a disco queen

Tight, voluminous curls are bold, bright, and slightly impudent. They're ideal for those who don't want to blend in but want to stand out and dance at the party of the century.

The perfect hairstyle for those who want to stand out
Curls. Photo from Instagram

Straight bangs

If you want to look like you just stepped out of a 70s French melodrama, this is the look for you. It features thick, evenly trimmed bangs and straight hair. It's simple and elegant.

Straight bangs from the 70s are back in fashion
Jennifer Lopez's straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

Headscarf

Instead of using elastic bands and barrettes, use fabric. Tie the scarf behind your head or under your chin. Voilà! You have not only covered your hair, but also added a fashionable accent. It's ideal for a leisurely walk in the city or a Sunday market.

The headscarf has become the main accessory of the summer
Headscarf on the head. Photo from Instagram

Thin braids, like a hippie

The thin, almost imperceptible braids near the face may seem insignificant, but they can dramatically change the mood.

A hairstyle that radically changes your mood
Braids. Photo from Instagram

It's as if you're gently touching base with the past, not feeling pressured, but simply infusing the image with authenticity and a sense of liberty.

Earlier, we wrote about versatile haircuts for medium hair length.

We also told you what stylish bob options you can get this summer.

fashion trends hairstyles hair style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information