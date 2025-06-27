70s Hairstyles making a stylish comeback in 2025 — Top trend picks

Hairstyles of the 70s — top picks for you to try in 2025
As we've said many times, fashion is cyclical. The 70s are back on the catwalks, on TikTok, and even in your neighborhood hair salons. This style isn't just about hairstyles; it's about a mood: soft, playful, slightly rebellious, and painfully feminine. If you've been wanting a change for a while, find inspiration in the decade that gave us fashion freedom.
Trendy hairstyles from the 70s that will inspire you
Voluminous styling
It looks like you just woke up with perfect hair. In reality, you just need a few curls, some mousse to add volume, and a little styling with a hairdryer. Let your hair fall freely over your shoulders, like in old romantic movies. The key is to make it look effortless, yet perfect.
Curls like a disco queen
Tight, voluminous curls are bold, bright, and slightly impudent. They're ideal for those who don't want to blend in but want to stand out and dance at the party of the century.
Straight bangs
If you want to look like you just stepped out of a 70s French melodrama, this is the look for you. It features thick, evenly trimmed bangs and straight hair. It's simple and elegant.
Headscarf
Instead of using elastic bands and barrettes, use fabric. Tie the scarf behind your head or under your chin. Voilà! You have not only covered your hair, but also added a fashionable accent. It's ideal for a leisurely walk in the city or a Sunday market.
Thin braids, like a hippie
The thin, almost imperceptible braids near the face may seem insignificant, but they can dramatically change the mood.
It's as if you're gently touching base with the past, not feeling pressured, but simply infusing the image with authenticity and a sense of liberty.
