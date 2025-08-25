Early autumn outfit ideas — stylish looks to wear now

A girl wearing a jacket, shirt, and capri pants. Photo: Instagram

Choosing outfits for early autumn is a real challenge, as this transitional period brings rapidly changing weather. Mornings can be noticeably chilly, while by afternoon the sun may be blazing. Therefore, it’s best to opt for versatile and comfortable pieces to stay prepared.

Essential items for early autumn

Cardigan

This type of sweater never goes out of style. Fall is the perfect season for a cardigan, as it is lightweight and comfortable. If you get hot, you can easily take it off, and when the wind picks up, a cardigan becomes indispensable. Cardigans can be with or without fasteners, with a neckline, collar, or different lengths. For early fall, a light cardigan is ideal—it won’t be too bulky but will provide enough warmth.

Midi skirt

This length will be just perfect for early fall. This season, denim, leather, satin, and knit models are trending. Midi skirts pair well with delicate blouses and heels, as well as casual shirts and sneakers. This item will be a versatile and essential addition at the beginning of the new season.

Capri

Capri pants will also be trendy in fall 2025. These cropped pants can be easily paired with stylish shirts or long tops. Heeled shoes elongate the legs and make the outfit even more appealing. Choose a classic model in a neutral shade or a more relaxed silhouette. In any case, this look will be stylish and, most importantly, comfortable to wear in the fall.

​These three items win over fashionistas with their versatility. They are truly suitable for any weather and will suit everyone.

