Fall wardrobe must-haves: three essentials for early autumn

en
Publication time 25 August 2025 11:29
Early autumn outfit ideas — stylish looks to wear now
A girl wearing a jacket, shirt, and capri pants. Photo: Instagram

Choosing outfits for early autumn is a real challenge, as this transitional period brings rapidly changing weather. Mornings can be noticeably chilly, while by afternoon the sun may be blazing. Therefore, it’s best to opt for versatile and comfortable pieces to stay prepared.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details on this topic.

Essential items for early autumn

Cardigan

This type of sweater never goes out of style. Fall is the perfect season for a cardigan, as it is lightweight and comfortable. If you get hot, you can easily take it off, and when the wind picks up, a cardigan becomes indispensable. Cardigans can be with or without fasteners, with a neckline, collar, or different lengths. For early fall, a light cardigan is ideal—it won’t be too bulky but will provide enough warmth.

What to wear at the beginning of fall
Cardigan outfit. Photo: Instagram

Midi skirt 

This length will be just perfect for early fall. This season, denim, leather, satin, and knit models are trending. Midi skirts pair well with delicate blouses and heels, as well as casual shirts and sneakers. This item will be a versatile and essential addition at the beginning of the new season.

What to wear at the beginning of fall
Midi skirt outfit. Photo: Instagram

Capri

Capri pants will also be trendy in fall 2025. These cropped pants can be easily paired with stylish shirts or long tops. Heeled shoes elongate the legs and make the outfit even more appealing. Choose a classic model in a neutral shade or a more relaxed silhouette. In any case, this look will be stylish and, most importantly, comfortable to wear in the fall. 

What to wear in early autumn
Capri outfit. Photo: Instagram

​These three items win over fashionistas with their versatility. They are truly suitable for any weather and will suit everyone.

fashion Fall trends look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
