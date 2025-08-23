Fall-Winter 2025 outfit ideas that always look chic

A stylish look with jeans and a leather jacket. Photo: Instagram

Fall and winter looks are all about layering and comfort: you want to look stylish while staying comfortable. In addition to changing trends, there are also timeless combinations that never go out of style, including this season.

Novyny.LIVE tells about versatile pairings that make dressing effortless this season.

Fall-Winter 2025 combos to try

Jeans, long sleeves and light outerwear

This combination is timeless. Jeans are an essential part of any fall or winter wardrobe, and the easiest way to style them is with a classic long bomber jacket and matching boots. It's an ideal option for everyday wear.

Stylish look with jeans. Photo: Instagram

Sneakers, leggings and a leather jacket

A leather jacket is a must-have for the cold season. A cropped version goes well with leggings, a top, and sneakers. It's a simple yet stylish option that can be put together in minutes.

Stylish look with sneakers and a leather jacket. Photo: Instagram

Cropped sheepskin coat, leggings and heels

This is another win-win combination. High heels add sophistication, and a cropped sheepskin coat makes the look bolder and more daring. Add some chunky accessories and a bag, and you're ready for work or a date night.

A stylish look with a cropped sheepskin coat. Photo: Instagram

Coat, shorts and heels

A long coat is another must-have for the fall-winter season and goes well with the basic look. For a playful yet elegant look, swap pants for leather shorts — they look great with heels. This versatile, sophisticated look exudes an air of luxury.

Stylish look with a long coat. Photo: Instagram

Short skirt, boots and oversized sweatshirt

This comfortable outfit is perfect for everyday wear. The miniskirt adds a touch of femininity, and the oversized sweater adds texture. This unusual combination will definitely work in your favor!

Stylish look with a miniskirt and sweater. Photo: Instagram

These five looks are suitable for everyday wear and easy to recreate. The items in this mini-capsule collection for fall/winter 2025 harmoniously combine with each other.

