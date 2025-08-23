Fall-Winter 2025 outfit ideas that always look chic

The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe
Fall and winter looks are all about layering and comfort: you want to look stylish while staying comfortable. In addition to changing trends, there are also timeless combinations that never go out of style, including this season.
Novyny.LIVE tells about versatile pairings that make dressing effortless this season.
Fall-Winter 2025 combos to try
Jeans, long sleeves and light outerwear
This combination is timeless. Jeans are an essential part of any fall or winter wardrobe, and the easiest way to style them is with a classic long bomber jacket and matching boots. It's an ideal option for everyday wear.
Sneakers, leggings and a leather jacket
A leather jacket is a must-have for the cold season. A cropped version goes well with leggings, a top, and sneakers. It's a simple yet stylish option that can be put together in minutes.
Cropped sheepskin coat, leggings and heels
This is another win-win combination. High heels add sophistication, and a cropped sheepskin coat makes the look bolder and more daring. Add some chunky accessories and a bag, and you're ready for work or a date night.
Coat, shorts and heels
A long coat is another must-have for the fall-winter season and goes well with the basic look. For a playful yet elegant look, swap pants for leather shorts — they look great with heels. This versatile, sophisticated look exudes an air of luxury.
Short skirt, boots and oversized sweatshirt
This comfortable outfit is perfect for everyday wear. The miniskirt adds a touch of femininity, and the oversized sweater adds texture. This unusual combination will definitely work in your favor!
These five looks are suitable for everyday wear and easy to recreate. The items in this mini-capsule collection for fall/winter 2025 harmoniously combine with each other.
