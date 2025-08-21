How to style hats and headwear this fall 2025 for a fashionable autumn look

A girl in a stylish hat. Photo: Freepik

Experimenting with accessories is always a little scary, especially if you haven't tried anything bold yet. But they are the ones that help make even the simplest look interesting. Scarves, gloves, tights, belts, and, of course, hats are not only about warmth, but also about style. One small accent and your look will already be completely different.

This season, the main focus is on hats, caps, berets, and even woolen scarves.

What models are streetstyle fashionistas already wearing, and which ones are worth paying attention to?

Hats

As soon as it gets cooler, hats come to the fore. Beanies, models with ties, fur versions, or knitted ones with a lapel — the choice is huge. And oversized hats, which have a daring and, at the same time, very comfortable look, remain relevant. It is the case when warmth and style go hand in hand.

Beanie hat. Photo from Instagram

Hats and berets

For those who don't really like knitted hats, the perfect solution is hats. They can be wide-brimmed and add drama to the look, or vice versa — concise and restrained. Pillboxes, insulated panama hats, classic berets — all this can easily be woven into both romantic and everyday styles.

A girl in a beret. Photo from Instagram

Wool scarves

Forget the stereotype that a scarf is something old-fashioned. Today, it is worn with a coat, trench coat, down jacket, or even a sports jacket. Thanks to the right styling, it has a modern look and adds a special charm to the look.

Wool scarf is on trend. Photo from Instagram

Baseball caps

And finally, baseball caps, which have long since gone beyond the boundaries of a sporty style. In the fall, they appear in warmer versions — made of corduroy, dense fabric, or wool. Such a hat goes well with both a coat and a leather jacket or a voluminous sweater. It adds lightness, ease, and dynamics to the look.

A girl in a baseball cap. Photo from Instagram

So, a hat is not just about practicality. It's a way to express yourself and make an ordinary look unique. You just have to allow yourself to experiment a little.

