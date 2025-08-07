Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 7 August 2025 13:01
The rise of statement baseball caps in summer street style
A girl in a cap and glasses. Photo: Freepik

In the midst of the warm season, we have already managed to consider a lot of accessories — from woven bags to jewelry with marine motifs. All of them, undoubtedly, add style, especially when you want to be "in trend". But today we will not talk about scarves and hats, but about an item that often remains behind the scenes, although it deserves special attention. It is about the most ordinary baseball cap. In particular, with an inscription, logo, or symbol that immediately attracts the eye.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What caps are gaining more and more popularity?

It would seem that such caps should have disappeared from the fashion arena by now — plain, with prints or logos, they were on the verge of anti-trends for a while. But fashion is unpredictable as always. And today these baseball caps have once again become a key element of looks — from urban to resort, from romantic to formal.

Caps that have conquered the fashion world again
A baseball cap is in trend. Photo from Instagram

This headwear works great in a variety of combinations. Add it to a suit, and a strict look will instantly become less formal. Wear it with a long skirt and a basic top, and you will get a modern, casual look. Or combine it with a light dress and sandals — and you will get an effortless vacation look. This cap will not only protect you from the sun, but will also be the very detail that will unite the look into a single whole.

The headwear will fit into any look
Caps. Photo from Instagram

And what's most interesting, these baseball caps have character. They seem to tell something special about you: where you've been, what you love, what your mood is. It could be the name of the city where you met the dawn, the logo of your favorite brand, or a phrase that energizes you for the day. It's no wonder that many people choose them intuitively — simply by feeling.

A baseball cap is the item that always works for you
Cap with inscription. Photo from Instagram

In other words, a baseball cap is not just an accessory. It is your personal accent, a summer mascot, and something that always works for you. So don't hide it in a drawer. Choose the one you really like and wear it with pleasure.

Read also:

The most elegant hat of 2025 — Cloche is back in style

Fall-Winter 2025 accessory trends from Paris

